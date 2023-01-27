DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emo band Fall Out Boy announced on Twitter Tuesday morning it will be touring again this summer. The tour, in support of forthcoming album “So Much (for) Stardust,” will stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 4. The album is slated for a March 24 release, with two singles — “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good” — having dropped already.

