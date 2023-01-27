Read full article on original website
24 indicted in cross-country marijuana distribution case
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twenty-four defendants were charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in a 99-count indictment. According to the indictment, between 2016 and June 2022, thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from a small store called Fast Pack & Ship in Fresno, California, to many locations across the country, including the Capital Region of New York.
New bill proposes increase in maximum speed limit for New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New Yorkers could be living life in the fast(er) lane, thanks to a new bill proposed by NY Senator Thomas O’Mara. Currently, state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour for any road, highway, parkway, or bridge. For certain highways — such as interstate highways — the limit steps up to 65 miles per hour.
Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived...
Fall Out Boy tour stops at Darien Lake in August
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emo band Fall Out Boy announced on Twitter Tuesday morning it will be touring again this summer. The tour, in support of forthcoming album “So Much (for) Stardust,” will stop at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 4. The album is slated for a March 24 release, with two singles — “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good” — having dropped already.
Self-driving semis focus of California rules, legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As California regulators explore new rules to put self-driving semitrucks on the road, labor unions are rushing to the state Legislature to ask for a new law they say will protect their jobs — the start of a debate that could shape the future of the nation’s nearly $900 billion trucking industry.
National Transportation Safety Board investigating deadly St. Lawrence County crash
UPDATE (JANUARY 29): The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating Saturday’s deadly crash in St. Lawrence County. LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating a deadly crash that occurred in St. Lawrence County yesterday. On January 28, New York State Police responded...
New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors...
Close to 80 percent of voters in Santos’s district think he should step down: poll
Nearly 80 percent of voters who live in embattled Rep. George Santos’s New York district want him to resign from Congress, according to a new survey that comes the same day the first-term Republican told colleagues he’d be stepping down from his committee assignments. A Newsday/Siena College poll...
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named a “border czar” for the state during a media news conference on Monday afternoon where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas. Abbott said the new Texas border...
4 Rochester teens crash stolen car — while trying to steal second car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle...
