Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
CCSD investigating elementary school trespassing incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Newly released photos from Mount Pleasant Police of Whitesides Elementary last Thursday show suspect Tevin Bolger on school grounds just after school hours. The photos show him running on school property and walking through the hallway. Police reports say Bolger climbed a fence and...
SC State will host panel discussion about Tyre Nichols, law enforcement, and minorities
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence”, a forum hosted by South Carolina State University's (SC State) Department of Social Sciences, will take place today, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Nance Hall Auditorium. According to a...
1 injured in shooting in parking lot of North Charleston-area Zaxby's
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night. Deputies responded to the parking lot of Zaxby's, located at 6924 Rivers Ave., at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
Public commenting period for Charleston County draft housing plan
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is now accepting public comments on the County's draft comprehensive housing plan. The Housing our Future plan is the County's first comprehensive plan for housing attainability. Months of research, analysis, and community conversations focused on capacity...
Home left badly damaged after Tuesday morning fire in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is back open after a structure fire Tuesday morning in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue. An official with the Hanahan Fire Department said that as of 5:50 a.m., the fire is out. Crews responded after dispatch received multiple 911 calls shortly before...
Tractor trailer flips over in ditch on Koester Road in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drivers in Ladson may have needed to find an alternative route Monday morning after a dump truck tractor trailer flipped onto its side on Koester Road. ABC News 4's Trooper Bob was on scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. and reported that the truck was in the progress of being towed shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Lottery ticket sold on Daniel Island nets Lowcountry couple $500K
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A husband and wife got quite the return on investment after spending $10 on a lottery ticket at a Daniel Island gas station. The couple traded one Alexander Hamilton and got back roughly 5,000 Benjamin Franklins. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning...
Job fair for Berkeley County high school seniors and public Wednesday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A community-wide jobs fair for Berkeley County high school seniors and the public is being held tomorrow, Feb. 1, in the Berkeley County Administration Building assembly. High school students can attend from 10 a.m. to noon, and the general public can attend from noon...
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
Runners can customize race bib for Cooper River Bridge Run
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Cooper River Bridge Run announced runners could customize their race bibs. "To ensure your "NAME" is printed on your bib, you must register by midnight- this Wednesday, February 1st," CRBR's Instagram post read. The 10k race is on April 1st.
39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 39 Rue de Jean's Executive Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state's culinary culture. Chef Marcus started began his culinary expedition in his...
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
College of Charleston sophomore heads up successful local honey business
HOLY CITY SINNER — College of Charleston sophomore William Helfgott has turned a beehive he won through his 4H program when he was just 8 years old into a thriving business called River Bluff Honey. In the summer of 2017, at the age of 15 , Helfgott set out...
Moncks Corner residents short of options after announcement of future Berkeley YMCA sale
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Family YMCA opened in 1994, and for three decades, has strived to provide low-cost programs for families. This location serves more than 3,000 members and program participants, and provides health and wellness services for everyone from infants to senior citizens. However,...
Steve Madden permanently closes lower King Street location
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Steve Madden on King Street has closed its doors. The famous shoe and accessories store was located on lower King Street. ABC News 4 spoke with some of the workers inside the store who said they're no longer renting the space. We have reached out to Steve Madden, asking for the reason for the closure and if another location will be opened.
Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
Board of Directors opting to sell Berkeley County YMCA due to financial challenges
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The YMCA of Greater Charleston is putting its Berkeley County location up for sale, says Paul Stoney, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Charleston. According to Stoney, the location became too much of a financial challenge to the organization. "As a result of...
DD2 educators receive nearly $64K in STEAM grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation helped 36 educators and staff members in Dorchester School District 2 (DD2) receive almost $64,000 in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) grants. According to a Jan. 25 press release, the grants were provided through the Bosch Eco...
New Nexton development with office, retail, restaurant space to bring 500 jobs to area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to Nexton that will feature office and restaurant space, a gym, daycare, pet daycare and more, bringing with it an estimated 500 new jobs. Dayfield Park, spanning approximately 60 acres, will include 15 buildings constructed over the course of three...
