Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Related
Sturbridge police reminding residents of gift card schemes
The Sturbridge Police are asking for the public's help locating the victim of a scheme.
WCVB
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
whdh.com
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
Police locate possible armed suicidal person in Sturbridge
The Sturbridge Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police have located a person who was possibly suicidal and armed.
Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities. Joel Santiago-Galves, 44, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, aka “Primo,” was charged with 2 counts of possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police department issues special Valentine’s Day offer that jilted lovers may not be able to refuse
A Massachusetts police department has an offer that jilted lovers may not be able to refuse. Do you have an ex-valentine that you know has warrants? Or maybe they’re driving around drunk🍻 or with drugs💊 on board? This year, the Abington Police Department has a Valentine’s Day Special for them!🎁
DA to release evidence in Brimfield’s Holly Piirainen homicide case
The Hampden District Attorney's Office will unveil evidence in the Holly Piirainen homicide case on Wednesday as it approaches the 30th anniversary of her death.
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
communityadvocate.com
Business damaged in Boston Post Road East fire finds new home
MARLBOROUGH – As of one week after a fire impacted several businesses at 42 Boston Post Road East, at least one business has found a new home. Marlborough Nutrition announced via Facebook on Jan. 20 that it’s now at 55 Maple St., inside Crag Fitness. “We are so...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
8 overdoses reported in less than a week in Milford, police say
MILFORD, Mass. — Police are warning the public after a string of overdoses in town. Milford Police say they’re investigating their 8th overdose since January 25, and the cause may be a deadly combination of cocaine laced with benzos and fentanyl. Authorities are reminding residents to remain vigilant...
communityadvocate.com
Special permit for dog-grooming business denied
MARLBOROUGH – A Lincoln Street business site that has been vacant since 2019 may remain vacant for the foreseeable future. On Jan. 24, the City Council’s Urban Affairs Committee voted to deny a special permit for a Medway-based dog-grooming business called All Fur Love that sought to expand into Marlborough.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen. The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson. Updated: 12 hours ago. On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson...
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
East Providence police and animal control are investigating the suspicious death of a dog.
Fall River man facing several drug, gun charges
Police arrested a Fall River man over the weekend after finding firearms and drugs in his home.
He Even Stole The Kitchen Sink: West Springfield Robber Found Hiding Under Car, Police Say
Police said they found a burglar hiding beneath a truck with a backpack full of stolen loot, including a kitchen sink. Michael John Blaine, of Greenfield, is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, two counts of theft of under $1,200, and two breaking and entering misdemeanors, West Springfield police said.
Woman killed in Providence shooting
Police are investigating after a person was shot in Providence Monday afternoon.
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
Comments / 0