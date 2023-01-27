ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

whdh.com

State police conduct water search for missing Ware man

SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities. Joel Santiago-Galves, 44, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, aka “Primo,” was charged with 2 counts of possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.
MILFORD, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
HOLYOKE, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search on Sunday. The dispatcher radioed at around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police...
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Business damaged in Boston Post Road East fire finds new home

MARLBOROUGH – As of one week after a fire impacted several businesses at 42 Boston Post Road East, at least one business has found a new home. Marlborough Nutrition announced via Facebook on Jan. 20 that it’s now at 55 Maple St., inside Crag Fitness. “We are so...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested in Barre City drug raid

BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
BARRE, VT
communityadvocate.com

Special permit for dog-grooming business denied

MARLBOROUGH – A Lincoln Street business site that has been vacant since 2019 may remain vacant for the foreseeable future. On Jan. 24, the City Council’s Urban Affairs Committee voted to deny a special permit for a Medway-based dog-grooming business called All Fur Love that sought to expand into Marlborough.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall

Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen. The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson. Updated: 12 hours ago. On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson...
HOLYOKE, MA
CBS Boston

One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
HOLYOKE, MA

