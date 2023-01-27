Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
kfornow.com
Officer-Involved Shooting at Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Omaha Police say they fatally shot a man early Tuesday afternoon, after he walked into a store with a gun and apparently fired rounds inside. According Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, the man walked into who the Target store near 180th and West Center Road with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Chief Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.
KSNB Local4
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
kfornow.com
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
Target shooting suspect dead, no other victims reported
Reports of shots fired at the Target store on 178th and Center Street. Heavy police presence reported, avoid the area.
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
klkntv.com
Longtime Lancaster County deputy dies after battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A retired deputy who served over 30 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says retired deputy Albert Cherry died Monday at the age of 79 after a years-long battle with cancer. Cherry served from 1977 until his...
New details in Cari Allen murder investigation revealed in court
Monday was at a pre-trial hearing for Aldrick Scott, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Cari Allen and two other charges.
kfornow.com
Area Crews Kept Busy in Cold Temperatures Fighting Structure Fires
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Three fire calls in nearly a 24-hour period for Lincoln area firefighters have kept crews busy while enduring single-digit temperatures. It was just after 2pm Sunday that area fire crews from Waverly, Eagle and Southeast Rural were called to a barn fire near 176th and “O” Street. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a passerby called for help the home was totally engulfed in flames and the loss is around $700,000. Everyone inside got out safely, but the family dog didn’t make it.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Scammed Through Pop-Up On Her Computer To Do Online Gambling
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–About $53,000 is gone from an 85-year-old Lincoln woman’s bank account, after she transferred the money from her account to another one in California, when she was contacted to participate in online gambling through a pop-up ad on her computer. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
