LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Three fire calls in nearly a 24-hour period for Lincoln area firefighters have kept crews busy while enduring single-digit temperatures. It was just after 2pm Sunday that area fire crews from Waverly, Eagle and Southeast Rural were called to a barn fire near 176th and “O” Street. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a passerby called for help the home was totally engulfed in flames and the loss is around $700,000. Everyone inside got out safely, but the family dog didn’t make it.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO