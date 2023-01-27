ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
Officer-Involved Shooting at Omaha Retail Store

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Omaha Police say they fatally shot a man early Tuesday afternoon, after he walked into a store with a gun and apparently fired rounds inside. According Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, the man walked into who the Target store near 180th and West Center Road with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Chief Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found.
York woman found dead, suspect in custody

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
Vandalism Reported at Downtown Lincoln Church

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A vandalism case was reported Saturday night at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church off of 12th and “M” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a passerby saw the glass door on the “M” Street side had been shattered. Arriving officers observed the broken door and searched the building. No suspects were found and damage to the door was estimated at $1,500.
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
Area Crews Kept Busy in Cold Temperatures Fighting Structure Fires

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Three fire calls in nearly a 24-hour period for Lincoln area firefighters have kept crews busy while enduring single-digit temperatures. It was just after 2pm Sunday that area fire crews from Waverly, Eagle and Southeast Rural were called to a barn fire near 176th and “O” Street. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a passerby called for help the home was totally engulfed in flames and the loss is around $700,000. Everyone inside got out safely, but the family dog didn’t make it.
Fremont woman faces multiple charges

A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
Lincoln Woman Scammed Through Pop-Up On Her Computer To Do Online Gambling

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–About $53,000 is gone from an 85-year-old Lincoln woman’s bank account, after she transferred the money from her account to another one in California, when she was contacted to participate in online gambling through a pop-up ad on her computer. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer...
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
