Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.

Beyonce was seen exiting the jet in a black zip-up hoodie sweatshirt jacket and matching sweatpants. JAY-Z wore a black hoodie sweatshirt similar to his wife’s, along with a stylish blue tie-dye bucket hat. Sir wore a mint green hoodie sweatshirt while Rumi wore a pink sweatshirt, blue pants, and pink UGG boots.

Beyonce put on an incredible show to celebrate the opening of the luxury hotel in Dubai on Saturday, January. Fan footage showed the Grammy Award winner, who was reportedly paid $24 million for the gig, singing some of her greatest hits like “Halo,” “Crazy In Love”, “Naughty Girl,” and “Drunk In Love.” Beyonce opened the show in a stunning yellow gown with gorgeous, feathered cape. She closed out the show in a red lingerie number.

Before Dubai, Beyonce hadn’t performed in concert since 2018’s Coachella. She made her big return to music last year with the release of her album Renaissance, which was a huge success. Page Six reported in December that an “official announcement was expected in the coming weeks” with a kickoff for the Renaissance tour to be sometime in the beginning of 2023. So it’s possible that Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was just the lead up to her upcoming worldwide tour that fans have been waiting for for so long.