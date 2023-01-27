DUI Checkpoint announced for Wheeling

WHEELING ISLAND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wheeling Police Department has announced that a DUI Checkpoint will be held next week.

The traffic stop will occur along Zane Street on Wheeling Island, with alternative routes turning onto North Broadway Street or North York Street.

Only westbound traffic will be impacted by the checkpoint, which will take place on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

Sobriety checkpoints are announced so as to comply with a 1990 Supreme Court ruling, and are conducted in order to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.

