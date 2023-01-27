ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans

Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game

If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."

Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance

Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again. There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the […] The post RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy