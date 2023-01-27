Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
“Stephen Curry is a good person and his kids are funny”
PARK CITY, Utah — Like most Sundance Film Festival screenings, after the premiere of Stephen Curry: Underrated, the crowd opened up for Question & Answers (Q&A). The first few questions […]
Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Trade Deadline Desire for LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard wants a point guard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans
Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
NBA Referees’ Response to Missed Call on LeBron James Goes Viral
The league admitted fault on a no-call late in Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Celtics.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Steph Curry Will Likely Make NBA History On Monday Night
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry can make NBA history on Monday night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kelsey Plum’s hilarious reaction to Candace Parker bombshell
When Kelsey Plum went to take a nap, the Las Vegas Aces were still searching for the last piece of their starting lineup. When she woke up hours later, the vacancy was filled by one of the greatest basketball players the sport has ever seen. Candace Parker announced on Instagram...
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance
Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again. There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the […] The post RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 20 Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time
These are the players who earned the most money in NBA history.
Lakers News: NBA Ref Admits He Missed Critical Call That Would Have Swung Loss To Celtics
Well, that's helpful to know.
NBA Officials Admit To Wrong Call At End Of Lakers-Celtics Game On Saturday Night
At the conclusion of Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game, the officials did not call a foul that would have resulted in LeBron James going to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game for the Lakers, a play the referees have admitted that they got wrong.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 3