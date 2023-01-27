Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC
Ryland Goede became the latest Bulldog to find a new home. And the former Georgia tight end will be staying in the SEC, as he announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State. Goede has two years of eligibility remaining, as he signed as a member of the 2019 class....
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ju'Juan Johnson, 4-star 2024 ATH from Louisiana, has 2 SEC teams in his top 3, sets commitment date
Ju’Juan Johnson is a talented athlete in the 2024 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana, and is highly sought after on the recruiting trails. The elite 4-star player has narrowed his list of schools down to 3 and has also set a commitment date. Per a tweet from Johnson...
Adaruis Hayes, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Zion Taylor Commit, Plus More Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Adarius Hayes, Dwight Phillips Jr, and more!
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia 5-Star LB Commit Jadon Perlotte has ‘one of the most amazing visits ever’ to Alabama
Jadon Perlotte visited Alabama football for junior day Saturday and was blown away by the visit. Perlotte attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is currently verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is projected to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Alabama...
Former UGA track coach dies
Hall of Fame head coach John Mitchell recently passed away after spending 10 seasons as Georgia’s head track and field coach from 1989-99. Mitchell’s time in Athens saw the Bulldogs post 13 top-10 national team finishes, including a runner-up showing at the 1996 NCAA Indoor Championships for the women’s squad. Featuring one of the most decorated collegiate and international talents in history in Debbie Ferguson, the Lady Bulldogs won the 1995 SEC Outdoor Championships and the program collected 56 Southeastern Conference individual titles.
Envisioning Roles for Florida's Transfers: OL Micah Mazzccua
All Gators is projecting roles and fits for each of Florida's 2023 offseason transfers. Up next: Guard Micah Mazzccua.
Florida basketball announcing schedule for this week’s games
Florida basketball is coming off of a tough 50-64 loss at Kansas State, and it doesn’t get much easier from here on out. They return home to take on the Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday and hit the road to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. The Gators will...
Recruiting Misses Turned Into Gains
Five recruiting misses that turned out best for both program and prospect
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
UGA Athletic Dept updates crash probe
The University of Georgia Athletic Department has put out a second statement on the January 15 car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, saying LeCroy was, at the time of the accident, not authorized to drive the SUV that wrecked on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
wuft.org
Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville
The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
wuft.org
The University of Florida holds the remains of thousands of Native American ancestors – the 11th largest holding in the U.S.
Some tribal leaders say the university’s efforts to return them should serve as a model. Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News) In the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural History collections, along with wooly mammoth bones and megalodon teeth, sit...
WCJB
Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. Susana Morales’s cell phone...
WCJB
First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
