weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 16:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: SLOW DOWN! Use caution while traveling. It doesn`t matter if you have four wheel or all wheel drive or not in these kinds of conditions. It`s ice and compact sleet. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An area of freezing rain and some sleet and light snow was observed moving through the area during drive home time. Many roads, especially secondary and rural roads are still nearly completely ice covered in some areas. This round of precipitation will only make conditions much worse even though the precipitation is light. Use extreme caution.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Stoddard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:41:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Butler; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Stoddard WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze to around 0.05 inches. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alexander, Massac, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alexander; Massac; Pulaski WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hardin, Johnson, Pope, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hardin; Johnson; Pope; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ballard, Livingston, McCracken by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ballard; Livingston; McCracken WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Iron, Madison, Reynolds by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: Iron; Madison; Reynolds WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. * WHERE...Iron MO, Madison MO, and Reynolds MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...A light glaze on roads is possible, creating slippery conditions.
