Effective: 2023-01-31 16:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: SLOW DOWN! Use caution while traveling. It doesn`t matter if you have four wheel or all wheel drive or not in these kinds of conditions. It`s ice and compact sleet. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing rain, sleet and light snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An area of freezing rain and some sleet and light snow was observed moving through the area during drive home time. Many roads, especially secondary and rural roads are still nearly completely ice covered in some areas. This round of precipitation will only make conditions much worse even though the precipitation is light. Use extreme caution.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO