Effective: 2023-01-31 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hardin; Johnson; Pope; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

HARDIN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO