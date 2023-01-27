ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Coldest air of winter coming after Arctic cold front

It’s cold today, but it will be even colder after an Arctic cold front blasts through Thursday. The coldest days this winter were the two days before Christmas. Some southern Michigan cities had high temperatures in the mid-teens. Grand Rapids had high temperatures of 15 degrees, 17 degrees and 19 degrees on Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Eastern Lower Michigan had two days with high temperatures in the teens on those days before Christmas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week

Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Winter’s coldest air headed into Great Lakes, single-digit temps on the way

Michiganders, this will be a week for your big coat. While most of the state won’t see any snowstorms, a couple cold air masses are in the Great Lakes area forecast for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service. They’ll likely make temperatures tumble to near-zero at least a couple days in the near future. Wind chills in some areas could hit 25 below zero. Frostbite and hypothermia dangers will increase.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Spring Fever will set in with the abnormal warmth coming

The extended forecast shows a pattern that will inch toward an early spring feel. We are in the grip of our coldest temperatures of the winter now through late this week, but a very quick turnaround in temperatures is going to occur this weekend. The forecast for the following three weeks is a warmer-than-normal forecast.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba

Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
ESCANABA, MI
MLive

National Plan for Vacation Day: Don’t leave vacation days on the table in 2023

Now is the time to plan out your 2023 vacation days – and travel, according to advocates for time off and tourism. Today, Jan. 31, is National Plan for Vacation Day. The day aims to “encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the whole year at the start of the year—and inspire them to use those days to explore the USA,” according to the U.S. Travel Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
