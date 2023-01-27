Read full article on original website
Coldest air of winter coming after Arctic cold front
It’s cold today, but it will be even colder after an Arctic cold front blasts through Thursday. The coldest days this winter were the two days before Christmas. Some southern Michigan cities had high temperatures in the mid-teens. Grand Rapids had high temperatures of 15 degrees, 17 degrees and 19 degrees on Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Eastern Lower Michigan had two days with high temperatures in the teens on those days before Christmas.
Temperatures dropped to more than 20 below zero in some parts of Upper Peninsula
Residents across the state, but especially those in the Upper Peninsula, woke up to frigid conditions on Tuesday as temperatures tanked below zero in several interior locations overnight. According to the National Weather Service in Marquette, wind chills of -20 to -30 were observed away from Lake Superior in the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week
Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
Impressive snowfall totals from around West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the snow has stopped falling, we can finally see just how much landed in West Michigan! Below is our full list so far, don't see your city listed? Send a report to news@13onyourside.com.
Winter’s coldest air headed into Great Lakes, single-digit temps on the way
Michiganders, this will be a week for your big coat. While most of the state won’t see any snowstorms, a couple cold air masses are in the Great Lakes area forecast for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service. They’ll likely make temperatures tumble to near-zero at least a couple days in the near future. Wind chills in some areas could hit 25 below zero. Frostbite and hypothermia dangers will increase.
WZZM 13
Check out the snowfall totals for West Michigan from the weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All of West Michigan saw over 7 inches of snowfall due to a weekend storm. As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall fell over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, several more inches fell into Sunday morning. Travel...
Paul Douglas: Cold week ahead but a long term warm up is on the way
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says even if it isn’t going to set records, prepare for a chilly couple of days. But by the weekend and for the next few weeks, he sees temps hovering around 30.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 28-29
Winter Weather Advisories are up once again for much of Mid-Michigan this weekend, with a broad range of snowfall totals expected - from more than half a foot to barely anything - depending on where you are. Comparing the Forecasts. According to the National Weather Service, a broad swath of...
Spring Fever will set in with the abnormal warmth coming
The extended forecast shows a pattern that will inch toward an early spring feel. We are in the grip of our coldest temperatures of the winter now through late this week, but a very quick turnaround in temperatures is going to occur this weekend. The forecast for the following three weeks is a warmer-than-normal forecast.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
