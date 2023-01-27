Read full article on original website
Related
After latest hire, resetting Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan
Changes to the Michigan coaching staff have become a yearly thing under Jim Harbaugh, and college football in general. Coaches often leave for better opportunities, a fresh start elsewhere or, in Harbaugh’s case just a few years ago, because of a full-fledged reshuffling. But for the first time in...
Jim Harbaugh reportedly met with Broncos’ owner in Ann Arbor
While Jim Harbaugh’s latest song and dance with the NFL is over, we are learning more about his go-around this year with the Denver Broncos. And, according to a Saturday evening report from ESPN, discussions went further than just the previously known in-person interview.
Four ex-Michigan Wolverines advance to Super Bowl
Four former Michigan players will play for a Super Bowl championship on Feb. 12 in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both advanced to the title game by winning their AFC and NFC championship games, respectively, on Sunday, and there is Wolverines representation on both teams. Here is...
Senior Bowl embracing new NFL-requested coaching change at 2023 event
MOBILE, Ala. -- This year’s edition of the Senior Bowl features a new-look coaching configuration, with the 2023 event moving away from having two staffs handle each team. It’s the first time in the Senior Bowl’s 74-year history that they’ve drifted from the two-staff format. They report that at least one coach from the 16 teams that submitted nominations was chosen, with the New Orleans Saints (four), Washington Commanders (four), Chicago Bears (four), Las Vegas Raiders (three), Cleveland Browns (two) and Pittsburgh Steelers (two) leading the way.
Ex-Lions quarterback reportedly picked as Chargers offensive coordinator
It didn’t take long for Kellen Moore to find a new team. The former Detroit Lions quarterback and recently relieved Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator is expected to land with the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network reports the Chargers are expected to hire Moore as their next offensive coordinator, replacing former Lions offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
How to watch Senior Bowl coverage (1/31/2023): Free live stream, TV channel, start time
Senior Bowl week is here, with some of college football’s top stars showcasing their skills for coaches, executives and scouts from around the NFL for the week from Mobile, Alabama. Watch the Detroit Lions and the NFL on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or on Sling (local restrictions may apply)
