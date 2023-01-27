ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Bowl embracing new NFL-requested coaching change at 2023 event

MOBILE, Ala. -- This year’s edition of the Senior Bowl features a new-look coaching configuration, with the 2023 event moving away from having two staffs handle each team. It’s the first time in the Senior Bowl’s 74-year history that they’ve drifted from the two-staff format. They report that at least one coach from the 16 teams that submitted nominations was chosen, with the New Orleans Saints (four), Washington Commanders (four), Chicago Bears (four), Las Vegas Raiders (three), Cleveland Browns (two) and Pittsburgh Steelers (two) leading the way.
