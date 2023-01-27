ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today. The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network. This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia ABC opens liquor store in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham walking group provides friendship, fitness

After her husband died, Angeles Atkinson had time to fill. She also wanted to become more physically active, so she and a friend, Courtney Tucker, joined a Wednesday walking group in Danville. Initially, it began at 6 p.m., so it worked with their schedules, as both women live in Chatham.
CHATHAM, VA
Virginia Business

Lynchburg area needs more industrial sites

Megan Lucas knows all too well that no product means no project in economic development, especially when it comes to pad-ready sites and move-in-ready buildings. The lack of pad-ready sites and industrial spec buildings in the Lynchburg region is the major reason the area has missed 65 economic development opportunities that could have brought as many as 12,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in investments during the past six years, says Lucas, CEO and chief economic development officer for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet McCoy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is McCoy and he is a five-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. McCoy has some vision issues and is becoming familiar with his harness and halo. He is extremely friendly and likes squeaky toys. Noisy toys are probably the best so he can track to the noise. He has little training but the shelter employees and volunteers are working with him. He does well with other dogs, but he would do well with a calmer dog. A meet and greet is a must.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Therapy dog joins Roanoke College staff

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has introduced its newest student-athlete wellness supporter. Milo is a pet rescue-turned-certified therapy dog. Milo, who was adopted by Head Athletic Trainer Gabi Oney, has been lifting spirits around the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic with his cuddly disposition and his love of head pats, according to the college.
SALEM, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers

If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
ROANOKE, VA

