Tampa rapper Sam E Hues brings his most talented friends to play a stacked show tonight
If you’re the kind who likes rap concerts long and strong, then Ybor City has your prescription. This show headlined by Sam E Hues (in support of his latest album, When Tigers Used To Smoke , and steady opening for big name acts coming to Ritz) features a balanced mix of heavyweight homegrown talent (Jay Browne, Pusha Preme, Jroc Jones), plus the next generation of great Bay area rappers (Jstray, Notsew), and a CL favorite who’s back onstage after the recent birth of his first child (Louis Junior).
With DJ Qeys on the ones and twos, there won’t be a dull moment. Tickets to see Sam E Hues and friends at Crowbar in Ybor City on Friday, Jan. 27 are still available for $15 at the door.
