Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
Matchesfashion receives £60m from Apax to power turnaround
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Private equity firm Apax Partners has committed to injecting up to £60 million in British luxury multi-brand retailer Matchesfashion, to help fuel its turnaround. The funding will be split into £40 million of fresh equity and £20 million of new...
voguebusiness.com
How Tatcha plans to use the ‘mind-skin connection’ to fuel global growth
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand acquired by Unilever in 2019...
Comments / 0