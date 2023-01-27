ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Saturday's pursuit suspect charged with pulling gun on driver in August at gas station near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man arrested in a Saturday morning pursuit has also been charged with pulling a gun on a man at a gas station in August near Moses Lake. Rafael Romero, 31, was charged Monday with felony eluding in connection to the pursuit. He was also charged Monday with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree vehicle prowl in an Aug. 15 incident.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police seek suspects in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue. The suspects are said to have fled the scene. On Thursday, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of two gunshot victims in the roadway on...
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
MABTON, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire burns two buildings in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched at 6:17 p.m. Saturday to a commercial structure fire on the 300 block of Woodland Avenue. As part of a mutual-aid agreement, Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 and the College Place Fire Department assisted. When the initial...
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
PASCO, WA

