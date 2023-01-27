Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
ifiberone.com
Saturday's pursuit suspect charged with pulling gun on driver in August at gas station near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man arrested in a Saturday morning pursuit has also been charged with pulling a gun on a man at a gas station in August near Moses Lake. Rafael Romero, 31, was charged Monday with felony eluding in connection to the pursuit. He was also charged Monday with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree vehicle prowl in an Aug. 15 incident.
KXLY
Grant County Sheriff's Office investigating assault at Big Bend Community College
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault that happened on Jan 29. at Big Bend Community College. Officers arrived on campus at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 after receiving a call that a 19-year-old woman was assaulted by a 23-year-old man on Sunday.
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
KEPR
Hours long standoff at residence in Pasco Sunday afternoon, suspect not found inside
Pasco Wash. — An hours-long stand-off in Pasco on Sunday lasted from early in the afternoon until well into the evening. Police responded to a home in the 1600 Block of West Yakima Avenue in Pasco around one this afternoon for a weapons complaint, saying a suspect had threatened someone with a firearm.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
yaktrinews.com
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police seek suspects in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue. The suspects are said to have fled the scene. On Thursday, officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of two gunshot victims in the roadway on...
KIMA TV
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her
MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire burns two buildings in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched at 6:17 p.m. Saturday to a commercial structure fire on the 300 block of Woodland Avenue. As part of a mutual-aid agreement, Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 and the College Place Fire Department assisted. When the initial...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
FOX 11 and 41
Two-car crash blocks 28th Ave. and Sylvester St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A two-car crash is blocking the intersection of 28th Ave and Sylvester St. in Pasco, according to Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department. According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, crews are currently using extraction equipment to get into one of the cars and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
‘Highly orchestrated’ car crash insurance fraud ends badly for Tri-Cities man
His crimes and lies to the FBI were “serious, complex,” said federal prosecutors.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
