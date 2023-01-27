CNU men’s basketball dedicating weekend home game to Richneck community

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University men’s basketball team is dedicating its game Saturday to the Richneck Elementary School community.

CNU men’s basketball coach John Krikorian said its game against Salisbury University Saturday at the Freeman Center will be dedicated to those affected by the recent shooting.

The Richneck community is still reeling from the incident early this month in which a 6-year-old student shot Newport News first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner .

Krikorian is urging attendees to wear green, Richneck’s school color, to honor the local elementary school.

The game starts at 4 p.m. Richneck elementary teachers, students, and staff members wearing green will receive a free ticket for themselves and their family members, up to four, while supplies last.

In addition, a limited number of green t-shirts will be sold at the game, with proceeds going to injured first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

The Captains are 17-3 on the year and have not played a home game since Jan. 2.

Students at Richneck will return to class Jan. 30. Zwerner’s lawyer announced Wednesday that she will be filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools .

