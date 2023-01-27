Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
MySanAntonio
Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue Confirms He’s Single, Fields Dating and Marriage Offers From Cast
“Creed III” star and director Michael B. Jordan hosted “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 28, and he used the opening monologue to confirm his single status and field relationship offers from the very interested cast. Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim (in a wedding dress) and Punkie...
MySanAntonio
Barrett Strong, Motown’s First Hitmaker and ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’ Songwriter, Dies at 81
Barrett Strong, one of Motown Records’ original hitmakers and the songwriter for “Money (That’s What I Want),” and many other soul classics, has died. He was 81. Strong is perhaps best known for his collaborations with fellow Motown hitmaker Norman Whitfield, which include Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and Edwin Starr’s “War,” along with several songs performed by the Temptations like “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” and “Cloud Nine,” among many others.
MySanAntonio
Tom Verlaine, Founder of Influential Punk-Era Band Television, Dies at 73
Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.”. More from Variety. Staking out Hilly Kristal’s funky club CBGB on New York’s...
Comments / 0