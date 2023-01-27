Barrett Strong, one of Motown Records’ original hitmakers and the songwriter for “Money (That’s What I Want),” and many other soul classics, has died. He was 81. Strong is perhaps best known for his collaborations with fellow Motown hitmaker Norman Whitfield, which include Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and Edwin Starr’s “War,” along with several songs performed by the Temptations like “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” and “Cloud Nine,” among many others.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO