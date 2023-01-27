ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community

BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
BOWMAN, SC
News19 WLTX

Bowman library to open in February

BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks. The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street. Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.
BOWMAN, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
