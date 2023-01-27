Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh murder trial witness testimony highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial began today with testimony from the first responders. It began with the very first officer to respond to the Murdaugh murder crime scene, Sergeant Daniel Greene with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. Greene was questioned by prosecutors about Murdaugh and how he acted when...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WALTERBORO, S.C. — After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that...
Alex Murdaugh didn't cry over dead wife and son, first officer on scene said
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The first officer to arrive after Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report his wife and son were seriously hurt noted at the attorney's double murder trial Thursday that the suspect was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes. During the first day of...
Richland County council members discuss future plans for the county
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to Charleston this past week brought a change of scenery for Richland County leaders and, with it, a plan to improve issues at facilities like the Department of Social Services and Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. This all came at the council’s 2023 annual...
Former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom gives insight into Murdaugh double murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. — “The trial of the century in South Carolina”: That’s what former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom called the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for the murder of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. The trial is being held in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Judge likely to hear pre-trial motion on motive in Alex Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — As the Colleton County Courthouse reopens Wednesday, Judge Clifton Newman may hear a pre-trial motion brought by Alex Murdaugh’s defense team regarding the state’s declaration that Murdaugh’s motive for killing his wife Maggie and his younger son Paul was to gain a continuance of a motion to compel discovery in a civil case.
Here's what we learned during opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — On Wednesday, jurors were selected and attorneys made opening statements in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina lawyer charged with killing his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman began Wednesday’s session by whittling the pool of 122 possible jurors down to a pool...
Up to 1,500 more visitors are expected to visit Walterboro during the Murdaugh murder trial. Here's what hotels are expecting.
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Day two of the Murdaugh double murder trial has ended. Jury selection will be wrapping up soon, which means that more visitors are expected to come to Walterboro. With more people coming in from out of town, we checked in with nearby hotels to see how locals were preparing.
Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday. Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.
Here's what happened on day two of the Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Jury screening continued Tuesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murder of his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. Many jurors were dismissed for already forming an opinion on the case. Some of the potential jurors included a woman...
Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community
BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
Bowman library to open in February
BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks. The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street. Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.
