Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team
Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination. San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
Green Bay 'prefers to move on' from Rodgers; NFC North impact
Will the Vikings run it back and go all-in with Rodgers out of the division or will they hit the reset button to avoid falling behind all three teams in the division?
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Patriots Sign Versatile Receiver To Future Contract Ahead Of Free Agency
The Patriots are giving another member of their 2022 practice squad a shot at sticking on the roster in 2023. New England on Monday signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden to a future contract. The move came three weeks after the Patriots locked up most of their final 16-man practice squad to future deals.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
How Broncos’ Reported Hire Of Sean Payton Might Impact Patriots
The Denver Broncos were thought to be not only a playoff contender, but a Super Bowl contender less than one year ago after the trade for Russell Wilson and hiring of Nathaniel Hackett. While the organization came up remarkably short of those aspirations in 2022, it feels like Tuesday’s hiring of a new, Super Bowl-winning head coach could help the Broncos come much closer to those previous expectations.
Observers already notice the difference between Bill O’Brien and Matt Patricia
People on the ground at the Senior Bowl have already noticed a major difference between the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff with Bill O’Brien in town and Matt Patricia’s and Joe Judge’s coaching last year.
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
Texans to Name DeMeco Ryans as new HC?
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans could hire current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach this week. Ryans is scheduled to meet with the Texans for a second time and has reportedly been Houston’s top target after firing former head coach Lovie Smith.
How Bengals, Joseph Ossai Reacted To Game-Losing Penalty
The Cincinnati Bengals were just seconds away from forcing overtime in their AFC Championship matchup the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Joseph Ossai happened. With the game knotted at 20 in the closing seconds, the Chiefs needed about 15 yards to get into Harrison Butker’s range for a potential game-winning field goal. Patrick Mahomes broke loose on a third-and-4 and got first down yardage before stepping out of bounds. Unfortunately for the Bengals, that is where he was met by Ossai, who shoved Mahomes from behind before being called for unnecessary roughness.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick Was ‘Moonlighting’ As Offensive Play-Caller
Matt Patricia and Joe Judge receive much of the blame for the failures of the Patriots offense this season, and deservedly so. But don’t let Bill Belichick off the hook. Last week, Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald published a lengthy report detailing the dysfunction created by Patricia and Judge being in control of New England’s offense. On Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer built off that report, revealing insight into Belichick’s atypically large role in overseeing the Patriots offense.
How Cincinnati Mayor Reacted To Being Called Out By Travis Kelce
We’ll say this for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: He can take an L with dignity. Pureval made headlines last week after posting a cringeworthy video in which he called for a paternity test to see whether Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes’ “father.” The video was received so poorly by even his own citizens that Pureval issued a retraction.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Patriots’ Bill Belichick Reunites With Josh McDaniels At Shrine Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl has given the New England Patriots coaching staff a leg up in their preparation for the new league year. It has also given them an opportunity to fraternize with some old friends. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels were spotted catching up during the Shrine Bowl practices...
