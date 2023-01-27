ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists

James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson

The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College

Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
