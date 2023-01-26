ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uabsports.com

Meet The Staff: Senior Analysts/Quality Control

BIRMINGHAM – Led by Senior Analysts Danny Mitchell, Taylor Dupuis and Matthew Wright, Head Coach Trent Dilfer has announced his analysts and quality control coaches for the 2023 season. "As I've said publicly, I think the most overrated person in the building is the head coach, except for this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Tuesday's Match Moved to Feb. 8

BIRMINGHAM - Tuesday's match at North Alabama has been rescheduled to Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. UAB opens its 2023 season at the Hoover Met Feb. 12 at noon vs. Georgia State. Free t-shirts & pizza for fans. Postmatch join us at Brock's Gap Brewing & receive at 10% discount off menu items. The Kensingtons will be performing at 3 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy