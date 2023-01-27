ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Charley Crockett to headline 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ws6L_0kTMMpqp00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The line up for the 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was released on Friday with headliner Charley Crockett.

Country singer, Texas native Jack Ingram to headline 2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala

Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., and the festival will take place on Saturday, May 6 in Downtown Tyler.

Featured musical guests will also include Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robinson, Mike and the Moonpies and Kaitlin Butts.

Here’s a look at past headliners for the festival:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kTMMpqp00


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

