The Dos Pueblos boys lost a lopsided game at home against Channel League leader Oxnard, 74-18. “Oxnard jumped out on us hard, and we struggled to get out of their traps,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “They converted on the offensive end while we had a hard time getting open looks. They are a very good team that will go far in the playoffs this year.”

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO