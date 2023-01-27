Read full article on original website
Westmont Men Can’t Contain Kaleb Lowery, Lose to The Master’s
Westmont Men’s Basketball (12-9, 5-7 GSAC) suffered another tough-to-swallow loss on Saturday night in Santa Barbara, this time against rival The Master’s (15-6, 8-4). The Warriors led by nine early in the first half, but at the 4:37 mark in the period The Master’s reclaimed the advantage.
Cate Boys Win Fifth Straight, 59-45 over Villanova
The Cate boys marched on Friday night with their fifth straight win, 59-45 over visiting Villanova Prep. Tyler Martinez and Jengus Ercil led a balanced scoring effort with 17 points apiece, with Babacar Pouye right behind with 15. “Our defensive pressure and patience and execution continued tonight, which was a...
Prep Hoops: Santa Ynez Boys Win, Carpinteria Loses; Santa Ynez Girls lose
Santa Ynez’s Jackson Ollenburger scored 26 points to lead the Pirates in a 70-39 win at Paso Robles in an Ocean League game Friday. Caleb Cassidy had a double-double with 15 points and 20 rebounds, and Landon Lassahn added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Pirates are now 6-3...
San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt
San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
SoCal Invite: Dos Pueblos Girls Drop Two Games
The Dos Pueblos girls dropped two games in the second day of the SoCal Invite Friday, 11-2 to Santa Margarita and 10-8 to Yucaipa. Against Santa Margarita, Emma Gilbert scored six of the Chargers’ eight goals, and Ava Bennett had the other two. “Hana Abel did a great job...
Dos Pueblos Boys Fall to Channel League Leader Oxnard, 74-18
The Dos Pueblos boys lost a lopsided game at home against Channel League leader Oxnard, 74-18. “Oxnard jumped out on us hard, and we struggled to get out of their traps,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “They converted on the offensive end while we had a hard time getting open looks. They are a very good team that will go far in the playoffs this year.”
Tickets on Sale for UCSB Baseball Games
Season tickets and single-game tickets for the UC Santa Barbara baseball season are now on sale. The Gauchos have 29 home games at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, including nonconference series with Oregon, Xavier and Seton Hall. UCSB, the defending Big West champion, is looking to win the program’s fifth conference championship...
San Marcos Water Polo Places 4th at Newport Elite Eight
The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Foothill in the semifinals, 13-9, and fell to Laguna Beach, 8-7, in the third-place game. Foothill beat The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 13-7, for the...
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023
Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Lauds 23 Student Artists
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Jan. 26. Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The students, who were named winners of the foundation’s 2023...
Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019
Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
Takács Quartet to Play All-Beethoven Program at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series. The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “We are unbelievably fortunate to have the...
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork
The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Cold System to Bring Light Rain, Chilly Temps to Central Coast Starting Sunday
A chance of rain, with totals expected to be low and lacking any flooding potential, returns to Santa Barbara County starting Sunday as a cold system moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service. “A dynamic and cold, albeit moisture-starved winter storm will push through the region Sunday...
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy Wins Exemplary Arts Education Award
Lompoc Unified School District’s Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy has been named a 2023 recipient of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. One of 19 schools to receive the honor, Los Berros will be celebrated at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February. Los...
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Laguna Blanca School Students’ TEDx Event Explores Metamorphosis
Laguna Blanca School is offering community members a complimentary ticket to attend its fifth annual TEDx event, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Merovick Gymnasium on the school’s Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara. To reserve a ticket, email tbrouc@lagunablanca.org. The event is produced and run entirely by...
Local Museums Join SoCal Museums Free-for-All Sunday
Several Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in SoCal Museums Free-for-All, Sunday, Feb. 5. The event will be in-person for the first time since 2020. Overall, some 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free...
