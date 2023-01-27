ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'

By Alex Cramer, Tracey Harrington McCoy
People
People
 4 days ago
People

Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere

The actress and model hit the red carpet premiere of Pamela, a love story in a red Naeem Khan gown that harkened back to her famous '90s TV character C.J. Parker Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks. On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker.  The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Harrison Ford Reacts to Indiana Jones Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'

The pair shared the screen in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984, when Ke Huy Quan was a child actor Once you film a car chase together, you're bonded forever! Harrison Ford saluted his former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan for his Oscar nomination this week — the star's latest milestone following the success of his comeback film Everything Everywhere All at Once. "I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," Ford, 80, told Entertainment Tonight at the...
People

The Power Trailer: Toni Collette and Toheeb Jimoh Star in Thriller Where Girls Can Electrocute Others At-Will

The Power premieres March 31 on Prime Video Women are literally taking power. In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at The Power, teenage girls suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at-will, causing the world order to break down.  The Prime Video series — which is based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 best-selling novel — features "a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world," according to an official synopsis from...
People

Trailblazing 90 Day Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid

90 Day's new transgender star plans to come out to his girlfriend Isabel's family — after he moves to Colombia to pursue their love Gabriel Paboga is proud of the man he's become — and he's sharing his journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.  On Sunday night's season 4 premiere, viewers were introduced to Gabriel, the show's first transgender star, as he recounted what it was like growing up in a female body — and shared his trans pride by participating in a one-person pride parade.  "I'm...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
