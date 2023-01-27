Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'

Read full article on original website
Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere
The actress and model hit the red carpet premiere of Pamela, a love story in a red Naeem Khan gown that harkened back to her famous '90s TV character C.J. Parker Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks. On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker. The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with...
Harrison Ford Reacts to Indiana Jones Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'
The pair shared the screen in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984, when Ke Huy Quan was a child actor Once you film a car chase together, you're bonded forever! Harrison Ford saluted his former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan for his Oscar nomination this week — the star's latest milestone following the success of his comeback film Everything Everywhere All at Once. "I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," Ford, 80, told Entertainment Tonight at the...
The Power Trailer: Toni Collette and Toheeb Jimoh Star in Thriller Where Girls Can Electrocute Others At-Will
The Power premieres March 31 on Prime Video Women are literally taking power. In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at The Power, teenage girls suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at-will, causing the world order to break down. The Prime Video series — which is based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 best-selling novel — features "a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world," according to an official synopsis from...
Trailblazing 90 Day Star Gabriel Paboga Shares His Journey to Love Since 'Feeling' His Trans Identity as a Kid
90 Day's new transgender star plans to come out to his girlfriend Isabel's family — after he moves to Colombia to pursue their love Gabriel Paboga is proud of the man he's become — and he's sharing his journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. On Sunday night's season 4 premiere, viewers were introduced to Gabriel, the show's first transgender star, as he recounted what it was like growing up in a female body — and shared his trans pride by participating in a one-person pride parade. "I'm...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
Here's a look at George Clooney's previous marriage to Talia Balsam, which ended with the actor offering Balsam whatever she thought was 'fair'.
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
During the New Year’s Eve show of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Adele told her audience she has been experiencing sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back. As Cosmopolitan reports, while walking from one side of stage to the other...
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
