Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Simple Android mistake could be killing your battery life – check your phone now
FANCY phone features may add that extra wow-factor but they almost always have an annoying consequence - battery usage. Even apps themselves suck up power as they run in the background. Another thing that uses more juice is the keyboard - or the haptic keyboard as it's officially known. The...
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
200 malicious Android and iOS apps draining bank accounts — check your phone now
Android and iPhone users could be at risk after a new batch of 203 malicious apps have been discovered stealing user data and draining bank accounts.
The Best Tablets - 2023 Update
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you haven't bought a new tablet in recent years, now is a good time to consider doing so. Not...
ZDNet
How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)
If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
knowtechie.com
Foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand likely coming in 2024
According to the latest report from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next iPad will most likely be a foldable one that the company launches sometime next year. In a series of tweets early this morning, Kuo shares his thoughts on the upcoming iPad. He says the company likely won’t launch an iPad within the next 9 to 12 months, and the new one will be foldable.
