Related
Apple Insider

How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
TechSpot

The Best Tablets - 2023 Update

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you haven't bought a new tablet in recent years, now is a good time to consider doing so. Not...
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)

If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
New York Post

Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you

People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
BGR.com

iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15

Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Android Authority

How to print text messages from your Android phone

Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
knowtechie.com

Foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand likely coming in 2024

According to the latest report from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next iPad will most likely be a foldable one that the company launches sometime next year. In a series of tweets early this morning, Kuo shares his thoughts on the upcoming iPad. He says the company likely won’t launch an iPad within the next 9 to 12 months, and the new one will be foldable.

