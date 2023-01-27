Virginia Tech hero shows how one person can ‘save a whole world’ (Guest Opinion by Rabbi Yaakov Rapoport)

Read full article on original website
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Syracuse marketing firm lays off 64; president cites business strategy change
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fast-growing digital marketing firm in Syracuse laid off 64 employees last week in what it described as a “strategic business decision.”. The layoffs from Terakeet’s outreach team include 25 employees in Syracuse, with the rest employees who work remotely from locations throughout the country.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
President Joe Biden touts Syracuse’s Micron deal in infrastructure speech
President Joe Biden singled out Syracuse on Monday in a speech about rebuilding America’s infrastructure and its manufacturing base. Biden made his comments in Baltimore, where he announced the start of work to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac rail tunnel, one of the oldest tunnels in the Amtrak system.
Auburn funeral planned for Michael Hunter, President Biden’s brother-in-law
Michael E. Hunter, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, died Thursday at his home, according to a funeral home. He was 72. Hunter’s family is best known locally as the former owners of Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, a diner that Biden and his two sons would visit on their trips to Central New York.
syracuse.com
Closing of popular Syracuse Italian-American restaurant opens door for a Mediterranean one
Syracuse, N. Y. — Tony’s Family Restaurant, known for its breakfast-through-dinner menu featuring Italian and American dishes, will close for good on Friday (Feb. 3). On Tuesday (Feb. 7), a new restaurant opens in its space at 3004 Burnet Ave. It will be called Lavish Mediterranean, offering an array of cuisines, from Iranian (Persian) and Afghani to Indian and Chinese.
Syracuse AD reveals new football opponent for 2024, says future schedules full of ‘opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football now has its opponents set through the 2026 season after athletic director John Wildhack told syracuse.com the 2024 nonconference slate has been finalized. The Orange will face Ohio, Army, Holy Cross and Connecticut in 2024.
6 workers killed in North Country crash were supporting families in Mexico, company exec says
The Mexican workers killed in a North Country crash Saturday were hard workers who sent money home to support their families, the owner of the company that employed them said today. Jim Begley — who runs LBFNY, a solar farm construction company in Weedsport — said the six men had...
Syracuse basketball: Recruit Marcus Adams to announce Top 5 after official visit to SU
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Marcus Adams Jr., a 6-foot-8 high school recruit; and Cory DeSanti, his AAU coach, had a lot to talk about on their return flights to California after spending the previous two days on an official visit to the SU campus. After making a connecting flight in...
‘Cuse Can’t Close: Syracuse basketball loses to Virginia 67-62 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — There are no cigars or coffee today for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team because the Orange can’t close. Syracuse snatched defeat from the jaws of victory again on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in a 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
Mom delivers her baby in passenger seat of a car in LaFayette: ‘It happened so fast’
LaFayette, NY — Katy Curtis’ contractions were about 10 minutes apart Friday, so she and her husband figured they had time to get to the doctor’s office. As they drove down LaFayette Road, Katy’s water broke. Stefan pulled over and called 911. Katy was sitting in...
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Syracuse high school makes waves nationally for suspending Pledge of Allegiance in 1993
A Syracuse high school principal’s decision to suspend the daily Pledge of Allegiance in January, 1993 stirred up controversy nationwide. Henninger High School principal Peter Kavanagh decided to temporarily suspend the pledge from the morning announcements for four days after students came back from their holiday break.
Benny Williams was out of Monday’s Virginia game for ‘personal’ reasons
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams did not play in Monday night’s game against Virginia for “personal” reasons, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said. Boeheim said Williams will be back at practice Wednesday. The Orange will take Tuesday off from practice as its usual NCAA mandated time off. SU next plays on Saturday at Boston College.
CNY Inspirations: Reflection
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I love a good houseplant, although I lack plant-care knowledge. Some of my houseplants struggle, some remain stagnant, and some thrive. Plants require light, water, and soil, but each species requires different proportions to reach its bloom. We, like plants, also require inputs for survival, growth, and fullness.
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Syracuse once again fails to punch up in losing to Virginia Tech (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It seemed that whatever could go wrong, did go wrong for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team in a 85-70 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia on Saturday night. The Hokies proved it all night on the Orange.
Syracuse’s home game against Pitt is being moved to Yankee Stadium: ‘It’s a unique opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football doesn’t need a bowl berth to get back to New York City next season. SU’s scheduled home game against Pittsburgh has been flexed to Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game hosted at the iconic venue.
Syracuse freshman Chris Bell endured a quick hook and a long benching: ‘It’s hard, but it’s basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell was taking a seat on the Syracuse bench, while the Dome faithful were still standing and clapping. Syracuse’s game against Virginia was just 14 seconds old when Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, upset over a turnover by Bell, summoned the freshman to the bench.
Make a lasting impact on a Syracuse child’s life. Become a Book Buddy (Your Letters)
As leaders who are recognized in our community, people are always asking, “How can we have a positive impact on our community and in our schools?” or “What can we do to help make things better for our neighbors?’’ While there may be many answers to those questions, there is one way that you can have a tremendous and lasting impact on the children in our city – become a Book Buddy.
