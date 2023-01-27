We have presented a boot camp style facility to the powers that be to no avail. The issue is a lack of parenting, a lack of harsh consequences to action, a lack of correction. We have 13 yo kids not in school, no parenting, being raised by Instagram, rap videos and video games. No one telling them what's right and what's wrong . Teaching working skills. When programs do it, it's not supported, it's demonized. The work can't continue because of a lack of resources to run them. when programs stop, or school starts with no accountability, the kids get wild.
well it's out of hand now so not really sure it would help but I would say there need to be a youth out reach program because all the crime you hear about this month has been teenagers! they are falling in with the wrong people you need to stop that first before they're unable to be saved! put more money in to after school projects!
Criminals in Jackson know they can get a low bond or just release. Go to Rankin or Madison County and steal a candy bar guess how much your bail going to be don't have priors you're not going anywhere. Jackson tho you can have 3 felonies and get a bond on felony charges.
