Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
Construction on I-30 to require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, lane closures on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock are set to begin on Monday, January 30. Traffic will be controlled by signage as well as construction barrels, and any double-lane closures will be limited to the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Arkansas resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
mysaline.com
2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley seeing another round of freezing rain Tuesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, another round of freezing rain and sleet are all possible and could cause additional problems on the roads in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The entire 40/29 viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday with parts under a Winter...
North Little Rock breaks ground on new pickleball courts
North Little Rock is expanding its recreation options with the upcoming arrival of new pickleball courts.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
3 News Now
Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages
The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
onlyinark.com
Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City
Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
talkbusiness.net
AEDCE names 2023 board of directors
The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
mysaline.com
Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday
Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
