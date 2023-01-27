ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison

Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

2nd wave of Ice Storm coming Tuesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After Monday’s initial round of wintry precipitation across much of the state, expect a brief break Tuesday morning before additional winter weather impacts the area. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing across much of the state today and precipitation will likely fall as freezing rain or sleet through tonight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
3 News Now

Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages

The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City

Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

AEDCE names 2023 board of directors

The membership of Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE) has elected the following to its board of directors with terms that began January 1, 2023. Birch is the director of development for the City of North Little Rock. He joins the board representing the Second Congressional District. His term expires December 31, 2024.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Here are the Winter Weather Closings for Tuesday & Wednesday

Here are the Winter Weather Closings listed for Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st. Keep checking back for updates. Authorized representatives of schools, organizations and businesses should send info to [email protected]. Tuesday, January 31st Closures:. Arkansas – State office buildings closed except for critical operations Tuesday. Telework staff...
BENTON, AR

