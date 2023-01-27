ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Charter's Network Upgrade Weighs On Q4 Cash Flows; Misses Consensus After Clocking 4% Revenue Growth

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • Charter Communications, Inc CHTR reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $13.67 billion, narrowly missing the consensus of $13.72 billion.
  • Revenue growth of 0.4% in Residential, 38.7% in Mobile, and 24.6% in Advertising sales drove the top-line performance.
  • Residential Internet customers increased by 92,000, compared to an increase of 172,000 customers last year.
  • Residential video customers decreased by 145,000 versus 71,000 declines in the prior year.
  • Q4 programming costs decreased by $95 million, or 3.3%, reflecting fewer video customers and a higher mix of lower-cost packages within Charter's video customer base, partly offset by contractual programming rate increases and renewals.
  • Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 60 bps to 40.1%.
  • EPS of $7.69 missed the consensus of $8.79.
  • As of December 31, Charter served 30.4 million residential and SMB Internet customers.
  • Free cash flow totaled $1.14 billion, down by 50.3% Y/Y, primarily due to the capex associated with Charter's rural construction initiative. The company held $645 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Last December, Charter shared plans to spend $5.5 billion on its network to introduce higher-speed broadband connections.
  • Price Action: CHTR shares traded lower by 3.04% at $397.90 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Pentair Clocks 1% Revenue Growth In Q4 Amid Mixed Segmental Performance

Pentair PLC PNR reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 1% year-over-year to $1.00 billion and core sales decline of 3%, beating the consensus of $989.55 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.82 beat the consensus of $0.79. Gross margin contracted by 80 bps to 32.4%, operating income decreased by 25.9% Y/Y to...
Benzinga

Oshkosh Slips On Q4 EPS Miss; Clocks 23% Top-Line Growth; Hikes Dividend

Oshkosh Corp OSK reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $2.20 billion, beating the consensus of $2.18 billion. Sales from the Access Equipment segment increased 28.9% Y/Y, Defense segment grew 3%, and Fire & Emergency rose 37.2%. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 340 basis points at 14.3%....
Benzinga

Sysco Posts Q2 EPS Below Street View; Top-Line Matches Consensus

Sysco Corporation SYY reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 13.9% year-on-year to $18.59 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. U.S. Foodservice operations sales rose 13.7% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 17%. Gross profit increased 15.9% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, and the gross margin expanded 29 basis points to...
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Benzinga

Bill Gates Says It Would Be 'Much Better To Be Born 20 Years From Now' Than Any Time In Past

Bill Gates is more optimistic about the future than the present, and expressed confidence that globalization will thrive. What Happened: "It’d be much better to be born 20 years from now, 40 years from now, 60 years from now, than any time in the past," Gates said while taking audience questions following an in-person conversation with Lowy Institute Executive Director Dr. Michael Fullilove in Australia earlier this week.
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Imagine The Shock Of Waking Up To Elon Musk Barefoot In Your Kitchen, It Happened To This Billionaire

The night before a major event for a company he founded, billionaire Richard Branson was woken up by Elon Musk. Here’s the strange but true story. What Happened: In July 2021, Richard Branson went to space at the age of 71, hitting the milestone aboard a spacecraft from Virgin Galactic SPCE. The flight beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to space in a race between their respective space companies.
Benzinga

Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Benzinga

Analyst Says Cutera's Recurring Revenue Model Tempered By Economic Overhang

William Blair has initiated coverage on Cutera Inc CUTR with a Market Perform rating. The analyst writes that in a $13.9 billion aesthetics industry expected to grow at an 11% five-year compound annual rate, Cutera should take share with its redefined strategy centered on innovation and growing recurring revenue. Cutera's...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy