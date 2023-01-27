Read full article on original website
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Two businesses plan large investments in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Two companies have announced plans to invest nearly $350 million in Kentucky and create more than 200 new jobs in separate projects. North American Stainless and LioChem e-Materials were two of the six companies approved for incentives at Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority monthly meeting, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. In a statement, the governor noted the announcements follow what his administration has called the most successful...
Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand
Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support
Robert F. Kennedy said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” For the children of Kentucky, we certainly have our work cut out for us. For several years, Kentucky was No. 1 in child abuse and neglect. Right now, we’re ranked No. 5. 1 We place many of these […] The post Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky accepting 2022 tax returns, providing free tax filing assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns. Processing of tax returns will begin on Feb. 6, 2023 and can take up to four to six weeks. The deadline to file your 2022 tax return is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Tax pros talk what Kentucky filers should expect as tax season starts
COVINGTON, Ky. — Jackson Hewitt Tax Service is one of many businesses helping Kentucky taxpayers file for tax refunds this year. Tangie Jackson, one employee helping with tax preparation, said it’s been a busy start to the year. What You Need To Know. Tax season has started in...
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky
Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Op-Ed: Tennessee has some advantages over Kentucky. Backward tax policy isn’t one of them
This op-ed is written by Tom Eblen, a former columnist and managing editor for the Lexington Herald-Leader and a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. Maybe some Kentucky Republicans are right: we do need a wall along our southern border. Otherwise all those poor and middle class Tennesseans...
Changing the game of charitable gaming in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like to play slot machines here in Kentucky, there are a few ways around strict gambling laws. Some companies use historic horse racing numbers to run their machines, while others claim their machines are more skill than luck, in a legal loophole lawmakers have yet to catch up with.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
Russell County continues to be ‘green’; Casey ‘yellow’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map with Russell County still in the green category, or low level of community spread. Neighboring Casey County remains in the yellow category again this week, indicating a medium level of COVID spread. The rest of the 10-county Lake...
KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW
1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
Kentucky ice storm: Transportation cabinet prepares for weather this week
The forecast includes a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that could impact roads overnight Monday.
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
You Can See Seven States from One North Georgia Location…Including Kentucky
Have you ever driven to Florida by way of Interstates 65 and 24 through Tennessee? If you have, there's no doubt in my mind you have seen at least one sign SOMEWHERE that says "See Rock City." SEE ROCK CITY. To be fair, I haven't traveled I-24 in a very...
