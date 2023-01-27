ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

WVNews

Hage's bond modified following arraignment in Taylor County, West Virginia, Circuit Court

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Taylor County Middle School Principal Brian Scott Hage was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Taylor County Circuit Court. Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shawn D. Nines entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the 49-year-old Hage, who was indicted in January by Taylor County grand jurors on one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of domestic assault, two counts of felony child neglect and one count of domestic battery.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Local law enforcement officials charge two in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton man was charged following a traffic stop on Thornton Pike. Hollen Earl Jeffery, 58, of Grafton, was charged with driving under the influence above .15 after police responded to a call concerning a vehicle that had left the roadway.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

One transported following two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill, one individual was transported for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Harrison County EMS provided transport with the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Dorthy Ann Courtney

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Dorthy Ann Courtney, 65, of Buckhannon, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Philippi on July 2, 1957, a daughter of the late Clarence David Wolfe and Irene Lucille Moore Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Dorthy was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one great-grandchild, Adelynn; and one brother, Aaron.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Sharon Ann Heitz

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Ann Heitz, 78, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on January 27, 1945, a daughter of the late George W. and Eva Skidmore Heitz.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Betty Lou Felton

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Lou Felton, 80, of Simpson, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was born at Coalton, WV, on October 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Juel J. and Georgia O. (McDaniel) Wiseman.
SIMPSON, WV
WVNews

Jarvis Lee Collins, 1932-2022

EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Jarvis Collins was born in Enterprise, West Virginia on August 1, 1932. He passed away in his sleep the morning of September 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jarvis enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Wasp aircraft...
EDMOND, OK
WVNews

Robin Shane 'Goldie' DePolo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, 72, of Stonewood passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023, following an extended illness with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Philippi on March 14, 1950, a son of the...
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Helen June Collins

EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Helen June Collins was born in Rock Cave, WV on April 17, 1935, to Josephine and Earl Alkire. Helen and Jarvis married in 1955 and were married for 67 years until Jarvis passed in September.
ROCK CAVE, WV
WVNews

Mtn. Lake Park man arrested on warrant

MTN. LAKE PARK — A Mtn. Lake Park man has been charged with violating Maryland’s Sexual Offender Registration requirements. According to Sheriff Bryson Meyers of the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 30, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant charging Raymond Adam Chillura Jr., 31, for failing to notify law enforcement of an address change and change of residence.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon enhances convenience of office-based surgeries with virtual post-operative appointments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine orthopaedic hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon Shafic Sraj, M.D., offers patients undergoing office-based surgery the convenience of virtual post-operative care through MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s online patient portal. Dr. Sraj saw adopting an app-based follow-up process as the natural progression to the wide-awake local...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Marion Co., Parks and Rec accepting applications for annual recreation improvement grant program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission is currently accepting applications for its annual matching grant program, which aims to help local nonprofits, municipalities and other organizations complete recreational and quality-of-life projects. MCPARC is taking applications for the program through March 15, and MCPARC...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Arnold Paul Carpenter

JANE LEW — Arnold Paul Carpenter, 85, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023, following a brief illness. Arnold was born in Duffy on May 9, 1937, a son of late Russell Ford Carpenter and Opal Pearl Caynor Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Burrows; one granddaughter, Jessie Marie Arrigo; three brothers: Ford, Morris, and Kenneth Carpenter; and one sister, Mable Mishler.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women play host to Texas on Wednesday night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to square off against Texas for the first time this season as the Longhorns come to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. Tipoff against UT is set for 7 p.m. During Wednesday’s game, the Mountaineers will celebrate...
MORGANTOWN, WV

