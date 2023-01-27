BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Dorthy Ann Courtney, 65, of Buckhannon, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Philippi on July 2, 1957, a daughter of the late Clarence David Wolfe and Irene Lucille Moore Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Dorthy was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one great-grandchild, Adelynn; and one brother, Aaron.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO