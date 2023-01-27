SEQUIM — Tonight, the two big high school games are in Sequim and Silverdale. The Sequim boys, who are in 3rd place in the Olympic League, can clinch that 3rd place spot with a win over Olympic. The Wolves are 6-6 in league play a game ahead of Olympic who have a 5-7 league record. The Wolves beat Olympic 53-47 at Olympic. Tip off time is 7 pm.

SEQUIM, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO