ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clallam County, WA

Comments / 6

Shortie91
4d ago

I just lost a friend to this. it's so sad. and I been explaining to my kids don't take anything from people or friends. especially candy that look like colored ones. I showed them pics of what it looks like or can look like. and not to touch random things. scarey world we live In.

Reply
4
maria harris
4d ago

Gosh, when the mandate says let folks use drugs out in public, no prosecution for a child overdosing on Mom's LSD, there is drug paraphernalia laying on the beaches and streets overdoses are going to happen. Condoning drug use is the current fad but it's costing lives.

Reply(1)
3
Related
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
KOMO News

69-year-old Sequim woman arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth

SEQUIM, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Nona Deanda was booked into Clallam County jail on charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).
SEQUIM, WA
Big Country News

Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty

WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS: PA bowlers earn state berths, Neah Bay defeat PA girls, Sequim girls and PC get wins

PORT ANGELES — Another busy weekend of high school and NWAC sporting events took place with several major headlines. The Roughriders bowling team continued their Cinderella season placing 5th at the district tournament with the team missing state by just 9 pins. Abby Robinson and Paige Pangro both qualified for State individually. The State Bowling tournament will take place Friday in Tukwila.
NEAH BAY, WA
My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS: Sequim looks to lock league championship and district tourney spots

SEQUIM — Tonight, the two big high school games are in Sequim and Silverdale. The Sequim boys, who are in 3rd place in the Olympic League, can clinch that 3rd place spot with a win over Olympic. The Wolves are 6-6 in league play a game ahead of Olympic who have a 5-7 league record. The Wolves beat Olympic 53-47 at Olympic. Tip off time is 7 pm.
SEQUIM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy