Shortie91
4d ago
I just lost a friend to this. it's so sad. and I been explaining to my kids don't take anything from people or friends. especially candy that look like colored ones. I showed them pics of what it looks like or can look like. and not to touch random things. scarey world we live In.
4
maria harris
4d ago
Gosh, when the mandate says let folks use drugs out in public, no prosecution for a child overdosing on Mom's LSD, there is drug paraphernalia laying on the beaches and streets overdoses are going to happen. Condoning drug use is the current fad but it's costing lives.
3
