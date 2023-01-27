Read full article on original website
LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM prepare to rally as Bitcoin price targets $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied nearly 40% so far in January, which is the best start to the year since 2013. The sharp up-move has turned several on-chain signals bullish, according to on-chain analyst Cole Garner. Usually, a sharp recovery from the market lows, driven by the leader, is a sign...
Bitcoin 7-month high 'dominance' has BTC price eyeing $25K — Will Ethereum spoil the rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rapidly regaining its lost dominance in the crypto market so far into 2023. On Jan. 30, Bitcoin accounted for 44.82% of the total crypto market capitalization, the highest since June 2022. In September 2022, Bitcoin's dominance index was as low as 38.84%. The index typically rises when...
Bitcoin poised for another attack on $24K as trader predicts ‘bearish February’
Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $23,000 into the Jan. 31 Wall Street open as markets braced for a fresh macroeconomic reckoning. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining around 1% in a single hourly candle before the start of trading, overcoming resistance in place overnight. With hours to...
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
Tesla records $140M Bitcoin net loss in 2022
According to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 31, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla disclosed that it had recorded a $204-million gross impairment loss during 2022 on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings. Simultaneously, Tesla recorded a gain of $64 million from converting BTC into fiat currency at various points during the year, resulting in a net loss of $140 million from its cryptocurrency trading activities.
Bitcoin pumped 43% in January 2023! What to expect in February — Watch The Market Report live
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss Bitcoin’s (BTC) impressive January rally and whether there are any indicators that suggest it could continue in February. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. After sealing its highest weekly...
Bitcoin price pares weekend gains as another CME ‘gap’ lurks below $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to maintain bullish momentum on Jan. 30 as the countdown to the monthly close kept the market nervous. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming off its latest highs at just below $24,000 on the day. These, while Bitcoin’s best performance for nearly six...
Bitcoin mining advocate is going state-to-state to educate US lawmakers
Dennis Porter, chief executive officer of the Satoshi Action Fund, is taking the fight for hearts and minds on Bitcoin mining to Washington, D.C. and beyond in an effort to support friendly legislation. Porter, who first discovered Bitcoin (BTC) in 2017, told Cointelegraph his path on advocating the benefits of...
Osprey sues Grayscale for misrepresenting likelihood of GBTC ETF approval
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds filed suit against Grayscale Investments in Connecticut Superior Court on Jan. 30, alleging violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act. The suit concerns Grayscale advertising and promotion of the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) it is seeking to create. Osprey stated in the...
New York financial regulator investigates Gemini over FDIC claims: Report
New York State’s Department of Financial Services is reportedly investigating cryptocurrency exchange Gemini over claims that the firm made regarding assets in its Earn lending program. According to a Jan. 30 report from Axios, the “New York State agency that regulates Gemini” — the Department of Financial Services handles...
Crypto firms cut nearly 3,000 jobs in January despite Bitcoin’s rise
Crypto companies tightened their purse strings in the first month of 2023, with at least 2,900 crypto staff cut loose across 14 crypto firms in January. The latest firm to reportedly initiate a layoff is the crypto infrastructure provider Prime Trust, which has reportedly reduced its employee count by a third.
Millionaires flock to crypto: 82% sought investment advice in 2022
Despite a challenging year for crypto, 82% of millionaire clients had looked into investing in digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, according to a recent poll conducted by financial advisory firm deVere Group. The poll results, released on Jan. 30, found that eight out of every 10 of...
Here’s how Kazakhstan aims to enhance its legacy crypto trading framework
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining destinations, issued a consultation paper to gauge public interest in proposed amendments to improve the cryptocurrency trading framework. The policy paper, released on Jan. 27, was laid down by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), a Kazakh regulator. The AFSA...
Bitcoin aims for $25K as institutional demand increases and economic data soothes investor fears
Bitcoin (BTC) price broke above $22,500 on Jan. 20 and has since been able to defend that level, accumulating 40.5% gains in the month of January. The move accompanied improvements in the stock market, which also rallied after China dropped COVID-19 restrictions after three years of strict pandemic controls. E-commerce...
Ordinals protocol sparks debate over the place for NFTs in the Bitcoin ecosystem
The recent launch of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet has the crypto community divided over whether it’ll be good for the Bitcoin ecosystem. The protocol, referred to as “Ordinals,” was created by software engineer Casey Rodarmor, who officially launched the program on the Bitcoin mainnet following a Jan. 21 blog post.
Time is money: What year one of Seasonal Tokens has shown about cryptocurrency economics
The Seasonal Tokens economy consists of four proof-of-work tokens: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. They’ve been designed so that their prices will cycle around each slowly, over the course of years. This is achieved by controlling the rates of production. Before June 5, 2022, Spring tokens were produced at...
Price analysis 1/30: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
Traders tend to lighten up positions before important events because they hate uncertainty. The United States Federal Reserve’s next policy decision is on Feb. 1, when the central bank is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points. Market observers will keenly watch for any hints about how high...
Binance blocks some accounts amid Bitzlato case: ‘Funds are safe’
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been silently shutting down multiple accounts on the platform in relation to the Bitzlato investigation. On Jan. 18, a group of Russian-speaking Binance clients complained about blocked accounts and not being able to withdraw their funds from the exchange. The affected users created a Telegram group chat to report the issues, stating that the accounts were blocked without a warning.
Top 5 Bitcoin documentaries to add to your watchlist
Bitcoin documentaries play an important role in educating and informing the public about the cryptocurrency space. They can help to demystify complex concepts and technology, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, documentaries can provide a historical perspective on the development of Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency industry, helping to contextualize current events and trends.
Bitcoin stays out of fear for 11 straight days as price tips near 24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has just clocked its 11th consecutive day outside the “Fear” zone in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, cementing its longest streak out of fear since last March. This comes as Bitcoin hit $23,955 at 8:10 pm UTC time on Jan. 29, its highest level of...
