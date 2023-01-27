Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Fancy!
Fancy is a one-year-old cat staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say she gets along great with dogs.
CBS 58
Beautiful sounds of strung guitars will fill 'Latino Arts' during annual youth competition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a decade in the making of excellence in classical guitar involving performers of all ages. The Latino Arts Strings Program is hosting its "10th Annual Guitar Festival and Concert" this Saturday at Latino Arts on Milwaukee's south side. The event is once again in person...
Girl who Pewaukee threw final birthday for dies at age 5
The 5-year-old Pewaukee girl who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and who was honored by the community for her final birthday has died.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet The Dave Braun Trio
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Dave Braun Trio joined us in studio to perform for this week's Ra-Sing & Me!. The group is made up of Dave, Paula and Pete Braun. "For more than 30 years, I have been performing with my jazz trio in the Midwest. I have been playing Friday nights at the Hob Nob Restaurant in Kenosha, WI since 1995. I have also been a regular at the Yardarm Bar and Grill since 1983. I started out by strumming chords on a ukulele when I was very young. My father, Joe Braun, is a locally well-known tenor banjo player from Racine, WI and the one who influenced me. I remember how I used to sit on the floor and watch him play melodies and chords on the banjo. His playing was so passionate that I could feel his heart coming right through the instrument. He showed me my first chords, the proper way to hold a pick, and the correct fingerings for scales. It was not until I was 19 when I started taking lessons from Gary Wolk to learn how to read music. Two years after that, I was accepted as a music major at the University of Wisconsin."
CBS 58
Miracle rescue: Lost dog found in most unlikely location
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Michele Fiore shares the story of Danielle Driscoll, a West Allis woman who knows of loss. After taking ownership of her late father's dog Danielle experienced a frightening auto accident. What happened next changed her perspective on life.
themusicuniverse.com
Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup
Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
CBS 58
Grammy-winner Future set to perform in Milwaukee this March
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With over six billion streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, rapper, singer and songwriter Future's music has had the ability to captivate audiences around the world. He is bringing that captivating energy to Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2023. The show was announced on...
CBS 58
Snow check after the weekend's big snow
All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
CBS 58
Black Milwaukee leaders weigh in on death of Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Jan. 30, Black leaders in Milwaukee spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died after an encounter with police officers earlier this month. Fred Royal, 1st Vice President of NAACP Milwaukee branch, drew parallels to similar incidents in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
CBS 58
Mother-son duo looking to help change the world one bag of tea at a time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A construction worker, Aureal Ojeda has witnessed both the resurrection and destruction of buildings around the city of Milwaukee. She's also experienced the impact we as humans can have on Mother Earth. "I wanted to make a difference," Ojeda said. Ojeda wanted to help inspire others...
On Milwaukee
Cindy Williams - aka "Shirley"- passed away
According to family members, Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams also also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”...
CBS 58
Not your average cup of joe: Meet the Milwaukee native behind Colectivo Coffee’s iconic designs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Every single day, dozens of Milwaukeeans in search of their caffeine fix walk through the doors of Colectivo Coffee to get their brew and go about their day. But in the back of the store, behind all of the heavy machines and offices, sits Kevin...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Clay Classes & More
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us for this week's community calendar to discuss clay classes for kids and so much more!. You can learn more about each event here: Welcome to Racine County (realracine.com)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
CBS 58
Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Sapphire (aka Garnet)
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Sapphire (aka Garnet) is a super sweet almost 4-year-old dog. She has...
Comments / 2