Nearly four months after James Gunn and his longtime producer Peter Safran took the helm of the DC Division at Warner Bros., the co-CEOs have finally released the their vision for the DC Universe. Consisting of both films and TV shows, Gunn and Safran have all but wiped clean the slate of prior DC films — most notably the works of Zack Snyder — yet they are allowing some versions of characters in the multiverse to continue, like those established by filmmakers Todd Phillips and Matt Reeves with "Joker" and "The Batman," respectively. As for the final word on the fate of the cancelled HBO Max film "Batgirl," Safran said the he's seen it and noted that while he praised talent in front of and behind the camera, the film "was not releasable."

4 HOURS AGO