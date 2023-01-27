Read full article on original website
Rupert Grint Can Totally Envision A Harry Potter TV Series, But With Someone Else As Ron
It's been over a decade since the films in the "Harry Potter" series wrapped up for good. While the franchise has continued to some extent with the "Fantastic Beasts" films and the upcoming big-budget video game adaptation, "Hogwarts Legacy," none of these offshoots seem to be able to match the fan response from the original series of 8 films that closed things out in 2011.
Rupert Grint Still Misses Alan Rickman
In the aftermath of the "Harry Potter" film franchise, Rupert Grint seems to have followed in the footsteps of his former co-star, Daniel Radcliffe. Both actors have, by and large, forgone major studio productions and have instead focused their most recent projects on smaller, more eccentric affairs. This has largely consisted of television roles for Grint, including "Sick Note," "Servant," and a one-off role in "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities."
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
James Gunn's The Brave And The Bold Can Fix The One Thing Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy Got Wrong
The hierarchy of power in the DCU is about to change all over again. After months of speculation, James Gunn has announced a slew of new films and TV shows that will steer the franchise into the future. They include a "Swamp Thing" reboot, a "Lanterns" series in the style of "True Detective," and a "Supergirl" project that promises a much "harsher" depiction of the titular heroine. However, fans of Gotham City's favorite crusaders will be more enticed by "The Brave and the Bold."
Craig Mazin Explains The Final Shot Of The Last Of Us Episode 3
Get in your Chevy and crank Linda Ronstadt — Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is a real tear-jerker. In an interesting break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story, this episode follows the tertiary character, Bill (Nick Offerman). Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) often spoke of the reclusive survivalist miles outside of Boston who they hope will take Ellie off their hands. Instead of a breakneck race for our (anti) heroes to find refuge, this is a tender and emotional episode about Bill's life.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
How Many Batmen Does It Take For James Gunn To Fix The DCU (& Why The Answer Is Four)
Hey. Hey, guys. Might you be interested in a Batman? We're asking because as it turns out, the DC Universe currently has an overwhelming surplus of the li'l guys. Aww, look at them go, stalking the night!. DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially announced their plan...
James Gunn's Monumental Praise For The Flash Has Our Attention
Even in the middle of the slate of DC Universe announcements James Gunn and Peter Safran just unleashed, an all too familiar elephant stood in the room. Ezra Miller's been out of the spotlight as of late, but DC fans have made quite clear how they feel about "The Flash" film after its star's numerous scandals and brushes with the law.
The Last Of Us Fans Are In Complete Awe Of Nick Offerman's Episode 3 Performance
It is always interesting to see how people handle theoretical doomsday scenarios. Some may panic and look towards the nearest authority figure for guidance, some might react calmly and intelligently, and some may have created a hidden bunker in their basement filled with guns, ammunition, and supplies to survive the death of society as it is currently known. "The Last of Us" highlights that last option to an exceptional degree in the most recent episode, and Bill (Nick Offerman) not only survives the collapse of the world, but does so with a fair amount of technical skill and planning.
James Gunn's Rebooted DCU To Include A True Detective-Style Lanterns Series. Here's What That Could Look Like
For a long time, the Green Lantern mythos has been seen as a sleeping giant in the DC stable, capable of saving Warner Bros. cinematic universe. After all, the creative possibilities are endless, as the Green Lantern Corps — that's a whole legion of superheroes, not just one — wield one of the greatest weapons in all of comic book history, capable of manifesting anything that the wearer can possibly imagine, whether it's a rocket, a building, or a giant punching fist. Couple that with dozens of fan-favorite Green Lantern characters, dastardly villains, and an entire universe of stories both cosmic and terrestrial, and it's really a wonder that Green Lantern has taken so long to become a major Hollywood franchise.
Fans Are Not About To Ignore Harley Quinn's Absence From James Gunn's DC Slate
In case you hadn't heard, the balance of power in the DC universe has finally shifted for real, and it seems James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the most powerful beings in town. The pair were famously announced as the new shepherds of the DC Comics cinematic universe a few months back. In the weeks since, DC fandom has been clamoring to learn what they're cooking up as their first round of projects, with Gunn himself often taking to Twitter to debunk, confirm, or clarify certain rumors.
How I Met Your Father Fans Could Definitely Feel HIMYM Vibes In Season 2, Episode 2
Romance and love are usually the foundations of an epic story told over years and years. What greater or more noble emotion is worthy of a tale that can fill up seasons of entertainment, whether tragedy, drama, or comedy? "How I Met Your Father" is a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother," and both follow the general format of a story being told in the future that recounts a series of escapades and romantic dalliances that explain how one has met their significant other and co-parent of their child.
Actors In The New DCU Will Reportedly Play One Role And One Role Only
Nearly four months after James Gunn and his longtime producer Peter Safran took the helm of the DC Division at Warner Bros., the co-CEOs have finally released the their vision for the DC Universe. Consisting of both films and TV shows, Gunn and Safran have all but wiped clean the slate of prior DC films — most notably the works of Zack Snyder — yet they are allowing some versions of characters in the multiverse to continue, like those established by filmmakers Todd Phillips and Matt Reeves with "Joker" and "The Batman," respectively. As for the final word on the fate of the cancelled HBO Max film "Batgirl," Safran said the he's seen it and noted that while he praised talent in front of and behind the camera, the film "was not releasable."
How I Met Your Father Fans Really Cannot Stand Meredith
"How I Met Your Father" follows a similar format to the show that inspired it. Similar to "How I Met Your Mother," the show focuses on a group of friends living in New York City, though this time around, viewers are watching a photographer named Sophie (Hilary Duff) struggle to find the love of her life. An older version of Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, narrates as she tells the story to her future son, leaving the audience to wonder about the identity of his father. The list of potential options has already been narrowed down, and so far, Sophie's friend Jesse (Chris Lowell) seems like a pretty good contender. Sophie and Jesse have a dynamic reminiscent of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and Robin Scherbatsky's (Cobie Smulders) relationship.
DCU Fans Are Already In A Heated Debate Over Chris Pratt's Potential Booster Gold Casting
After letting fans' anticipation steadily grow for several months, James Gunn has finally revealed new details about his and Peter Safran's plans for the future of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios. As fans learned today, the first chapter of Safran and Gunn's rebooted era of the DCU will be known as "Gods & Monsters" and will feature a Gunn-penned Superman movie titled "Superman: Legacy," a Viola Davis-led "Suicide Squad" spin-off show titled "Waller," a Green Lantern TV series titled "Lanterns," and several other, noteworthy TV and film projects.
James Gunn Wants The DCU To Be Writer-Driven, Proves It By Holding Press Event Without A Single Casting Announcement
James Gunn and Peter Safran's first slate of plans for the DC Universe is now out in the world, in the shape of a vast array of intriguing movies and TV shows that will reimagine the live-action — and in the case of "Creature Commandos," animated — future of beloved DC characters (per /film). The plan they've mapped out is an interesting mix of major character reboots and fascinating live-action newcomers, and the projects are diverse enough to offer something for everyone.
