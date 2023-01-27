ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Suspects accused of stealing nearly $1,000 from deaf woman

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 from a deaf woman while pretending to help her at a Millcreek Walmart.

While claiming to be assisting the elderly deaf woman on Tuesday, they actually picked her pocket and stole a credit card and cash before giving back her wallet. The female suspects then used the credit card inside the Walmart, piling up almost $1,000 in charges.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Unified Police at 801-840-4000.

