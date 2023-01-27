CONFIRMED: New Double-Sided Lockers at TRON Lightcycle Run Will Be Accessed With MagicBand or Park Tickets

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Open-Edition Pins at Disneyland Feature Mickey, Stitch & Others Enjoying Popular Disney Parks Attractions, The Muppets, and More
A new haul of open-edition pins has been discovered at Disneyland Resort, featuring the Fozzie Bear and Kermit, Mickey and Minnie, Stitch, and other beloved characters as they enjoy some popular Disney Parks attractions. Mickey Mouse and Stitch Space Mountain Pins – $11.99. Mickey Mouse races through space in...
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Merch Collection Is for Classic Disney Fans ONLY (And It’s Online, Too!)
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s time to celebrate! We have made it to the official Disney100 Celebration kickoff!. In true celebratory fashion, Disney has given us new park decor, snacks, nighttime shows,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
WDW News Today
More Characters Added to Chalk Full of Characters at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
More characters have been added to the Chalk Full of Characters scavenger hunt at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 throughout World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Between this Connections Eatery entrance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find a young Groot. He’s growing the...
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
Little-Known 'McDonald's' Fries Order Is a Complete Game-Changer
Nobody can resist the lure of McDonald's fries.
WDW News Today
Class of 2023 Can Celebrate With Graduation Mickey Ears at Walt Disney World
Class of 2023, rejoice! Graduation Mickey Ears have arrived in the Magic Kingdom, ensuring that scholarly guests can celebrate their achievements on trips to Walt Disney World throughout the rest of the year. Class of 2023 Graduation Mickey Ears – $34.99. Whether you’re planning a celebratory trip to Walt...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
WDW News Today
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced for Magic Kingdom Return
Showtimes have been announced for the return of “Happily Ever After” to Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023. The fireworks spectacular will be performed at 9:00 p.m. each night beginning on April 3. “Disney Enchantment” will continue to be performed through April 2. “Disney Enchantment” replaced Happily...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement
After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New EPCOT Parking Lot Names Added to Rows
The endcaps of the EPCOT parking lot rows have been repainted to include the new character parking lot names. The endcaps also include the row number, like Crush 204. We passed through the HeiHei lot, too. The parking lots are now named after characters from “Moana,” “Finding Nemo,” “Guardians of...
WDW News Today
Earl of Sandwich to Reopen in Early February at Downtown Disney District
After leaving its permanent home about a year ago, Earl of Sandwich has been missing from the Downtown Disney District, a tentpole of the shopping and dining outlet for many years. Now we know when its temporary location will reopen in the shopping district!. Earl of Sandwich will officially reopen...
WDW News Today
Mickey and Friends Activity Posters and Card Games Arrive at McDonald’s
The new Walt Disney World Mickey and Friends Happy Meal toys are arriving at McDonald’s locations this week. This series of toys includes through posters with activities on the back and three card games. Each poster is inspired by a different Walt Disney World theme park: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT,...
WDW News Today
New Vault Collection Fireworks and 25th Anniversary Tee Arrive at Magic Kingdom
The 50th anniversary celebration is wrapping up but guests can continue to celebrate with new T-shirts available as part of the Vault Collection. This new fireworks tee and 25th anniversary tee can be found in Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Fireworks Tee – $39.99. First up, this shirt’s...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Monorails Running Slow After Unexpected Downtime
On Friday night, the Walt Disney World Monorail system went down unexpectedly due to technical issues. It reopened the next afternoon, but has been running slowly ever since. Our reporters in the field and guests have reported that the Monorails have been delayed, shaking every few feet, and sometimes not going over 5 mph.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales of Believe Magic Key Passes Again
Disneyland Resort has stopped sales of their Believe Magic Key passes again. Since the debut of the Magic Key system, various tiers have sold out and had sales halted several times. Sales for Inspire, Believe, and Imagine Magic Key passes reopened earlier in January. Imagine later sold out. Here are...
WDW News Today
New Stitch Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Stitch is causing chaos at Walt Disney World. This Stitch Spirit Jersey features the blue alien taking bites out of the resort logo and lettering. The jersey is light blue. The Mickey globe logo is on the left breast. A chunk is missing from the D around the Mickey globe...
disneyfoodblog.com
Construction at a Disney World Hotel Might Affect Your Next Vacation
If you’re spending top dollar to stay at a Disney Deluxe Resort, you want to make sure the amenities you’re paying for measure up!. To keep things tip-top and pristine at the poshest of Disney resorts, sometimes, they need a little TLC. Last year, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom...
WDW News Today
New Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Disneyland Shirts Available
New shirts inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Disneyland in general are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in the Emporium. This light blue shirt features Sleeping Beauty Castle in a rainbow of colors. “The Happiest Place on Earth” is in white around the top of the castle,...
Comments / 0