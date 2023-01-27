ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: San Diego leaders more concerned about appearance of action than actual progress

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183X9J_0kTMHv2Y00
San Diego City Hall is seen on August 6, 2019. (Sam Hodgson/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “ The housing ‘game changer’ that isn’t ” (Jan. 22): Two terms in your cogent editorial exactly describe why our city government is going off the rails: “cursory” and “fast-tracked.”

San Diego has a “strong” mayor whose pre-election resume included eight months of actual executive experience. He has commandeered a subservient City Council. Together, they are adroit at serial improvisation — let’s try this! And this! But they have neither the acumen nor the diligence to engineer data-driven innovations that achieve results.

So the mayor keeps churning out half-baked initiatives (Slow Streets) and derelict financial decisions (101 Ash Street settlement). The council keeps slavishly ramming his proposals through. City Hall keeps hemorrhaging money. And your letters column keeps filling up with furious reactions from an outraged public.

You’re right — talk is cheap. But, as we’re learning, government by dilettantes is horribly expensive.

Kate Callen

North Park

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

San Diego City Council’s Lip Service to Housing as a “Fundamental Human Right” Falls Short in Addressing Homelessness Crisis

As Republicans, it is disheartening to see the San Diego City Council, led by Democrats, vote unanimously to declare housing a “fundamental human right” without a concrete plan in place to address the growing homelessness crisis. Mayor Gloria’s current approach of simply moving homeless encampments during daylight hours...
SAN DIEGO, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

New chief of staff at Scripps Encinitas

Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, M.D. was recently elected chief of staff by physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. He took over as head of the hospital’s 921-member medical team on Jan. 1. During his two-year term, Goskowicz will serve as medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative staff and Scripps...
ENCINITAS, CA
milestomemories.com

Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego

Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location

Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first of 15 restaurants planned for San Diego. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
SAN DIEGO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Where Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?

A Conspicuously Absent Amenity Used to Be Ubiquitous. If you’re spending a pleasant day in almost any American city, you may notice many signs bearing the same message:. It’s a common experience to find yourself frantically buying a stick of gum cross-legged at the checkout counter in exchange for the code to that promised land. Most of us never question this setup. But don’t you think it’s a little weird?
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy