Back from Oregon, five-star Nyckoles Harbor readies to announce
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor recaps his Oregon visit as he readies to announce his college choice Wednesday.
Men's college basketball Power Rankings: New week, new No. 1 (again)
A Zach Edey-led Purdue remains dominant, while the rest of the Top 16 shuffles around and mid-majors take over the waiting room.
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Delivery: Here is why Tuesday's Kansas State vs. Kansas game represents a huge opportunity
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets Kansas on Tuesday night in the second game of the season between the two in-state rivals, with this game at KU's Allen Fieldhouse coming exactly two weeks after the Wildcats won the first game of the season, 84-83, in overtime. Of course, winning in Lawrence is a huge challenge but if K-State can do so under Jerome Tang it will be a huge boost to his program but it would also mean the Wildcats will have accomplished something notable for the first time in a very long time.
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Greg McElroy explains why Nick Saban is under pressure entering Alabama football's 2023 season
Alabama finished the 2022 season 11-2, but the campaign did not meet the expectations the Crimson Tide and their fans have. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019, as the Crimson Tide dropped two regular season games for the first time since that season. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy says there is pressure on Saban to rally his team entering next year.
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Alabama DE thinks Carolina 'would be a great place' to play
Four-star defensive end Jordan Ross returned to South Carolina last Saturday for his third visit with the Gamecocks.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Maryland Basketball's game against Indiana just got a little bigger
Maryland basketball's game Tuesday night against Indiana just got a bit bigger. The Hoosiers joined the AP Poll today, landing at No. 21, meaning the Terps have a chance for a win over a ranked opponent., a rare commodity in this year's muddled Big Ten. The Terps have two such...
KU basketball vs. Kansas State: Preview and how to watch
Kansas will look to make it back-to-back wins and get revenge against in-state rivals K-State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks will also be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats to the Wildcats in men's basketball since the 1993-94 season, in addition to avoiding a sweep by a conference team for only the third time in Bill Self's 20 seasons.
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide
For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Message For Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a classy message for Cincinnati Bengals defender Joseph Ossai on Sunday evening. Ossai made a costly penalty late in the fourth quarter, when he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. Ossai was called for a 15-yard late hit, pushing the Chiefs into ...
NC State basketball: Latest Bracketology projections on Jan. 29
RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.
Rutgers vs Iowa: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will get back on the court today with a road contest against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are now 14-6 coming off a 65-45 thrashing of Penn State. Rutgers is 6-3 against conference opponents and tied with Northwestern for second place in the Big Ten. Iowa lost a close one...
College basketball's 10 takes: Appreciating Tennessee, baffling Juwan Howard and best backcourts
We're less than six weeks away from Selection Sunday, and time is running out for some teams. We're rapidly approaching now-or-never territory for a handful of teams that entered 2022-23 with loads of expectations. Villanova has Justin Moore back in the lineup, and new coach Kyle Neptune has to go on a run in the worst way or the Wildcats could miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Iowa
Rutgers met Iowa today on the road and did not have an answer or way to consistently stop the Hawkeye offense. That resulted in a 93-82 loss and dropped Rutgers to 14-7 on the season. Rutgers is now 6-4 in the Big Ten and has dropped from second place. Meanwhile,...
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
