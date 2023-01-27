Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are The Businesses Kalamazoo Wants To Come To Our Area
There are a lot of awesome local businesses in Kalamazoo, but no matter how many you have you'll always have people who are in search of something new. We've been lucky enough to get a lot of cool businesses to come to the Kalamazoo area in 2022, but what are some other businesses you'd like to see come through the area? This is a question we asked our audience and they gave some pretty tasty replies.
wtvbam.com
Marsh and Ostrander to be honored at Power of the Purse luncheon on March 4
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two women from the community are honored every year during the Branch County United Way’s Power of the Purse event for their service and community involvement. The honorees this year are Angie Marsh from Southern Marsh Realty who was selected as the Woman of...
Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
WWMTCw
Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
wtvbam.com
More than 308 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans provided by Battle Creek VA Medical Center
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center has provided 308 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. According to Medical Center officials, permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community...
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
WILX-TV
Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 013023
Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023) Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023)
wtvbam.com
City of Bronson issues “Run Water Advisory” due to bitter cold temperatures
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – With bitter cold weather in the forecast until the weekend, the City of Bronson is advising their water customers to run a small stream of water from one water faucet in your home or business approximately 1/4 inch diameter (the size of a pencil). The...
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Melody Ann (Strauss) Sunday
Melody Ann (Strauss) Sunday, 73, of Concord and formerly of Kalamazoo, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. At her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial visitation for Melody Sunday will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
WWMTCw
Jeff Foxworthy to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino and Hotel adds another star to their 2023 lineup. Jeff Foxworthy is expected to make a return to Firekeepers on June 9, according to a release from Firekeepers Casino and Hotel Monday. Comedy: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino...
wcsx.com
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers man dies in Sunday evening fire
CENTREVILLE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – St. Joseph County authorities continue to investigate a structure fire Sunday evening that claimed the life of a Three Rivers man. Deputies were summoned to the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Rd. in Fabius Township at around 8:20 pm on a report of a fire.
