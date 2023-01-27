ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Teen arrested in SLO for domestic violence, illegal firearm possession

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Isaac Owens.

Isaac Owens, 19-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, arrested on various charges

– On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to an assault call in the 3000 block of Violet in San Luis Obispo. Through the investigation, it was discovered that 19-year-old Isaac Owens had struck his former girlfriend numerous times causing injury, and fled before officers arrived. The investigation revealed there was an emergency protective order against Owens from a previous attempted assault. Further investigation provided information that Owens was suspected of illegally possessing a handgun.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and a gun violence restraining order against Owens on Tuesday evening. Surveillance was conducted on Wednesday morning at Owens’ residence. He was seen leaving his home when detectives conducted a traffic stop and Owens was taken into custody without incident. Detectives then completed a search of Owens’ home and a semi-automatic handgun was found in his bedroom. Firearms cannot be possessed in the State of California by persons under the age of 21.

Owens was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

  • Felony domestic violence
  • Misdemeanor violation of a court order
  • Felony burglary
  • Felony possession of firearm in violation of probation
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

SLOPD strongly urges anyone experiencing intimate partner violence to call 911. The department also encourages victims to contact Lumina Alliance, the local intimate partner violence and sexual assault advocacy organization for assistance, (805) 545-8888.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

