baristanet.com
Montclair NAACP and Montclair Police React to Brutal Beating Death of Tyre Nichols
Montclair, NJ – Around the country, protests over police brutality are taking place in response to the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “With great sadness, I watched the tape of the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols,” said Montclair NAACP President Roger Terry. “I’m glad that the Memphis law enforcement executives moved swiftly to remove these gang-like people from their department.”
Mayor McCartney's Response to West Orange Library Temporary Closure & Move
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle." McCartney assured residents that services will still be available during the transition while the Library at 46 Mt. Pleasant Avenue is temporarily close to accommodate the construction of the approved affordable older adult units. She referred residents to the letter that the library issued about offering digital services and reminding residents that can use nearby libraries where West Orange has a reciprocal arrangement. McCartney concluded, "I hope you will share the same respect I am showing the Library Board."
Former mayor sets sights on building massive charter school campus in Jersey City
Bret Schundler is thinking big. Really big. The former mayor of Jersey City and co-founder of BelovED Community Charter School and Empowerment Academy, has plans to build a massive six-acre campus that would house more than 2,000 students in four charter schools, including two state-of-the-art high schools.
hudsoncountyview.com
Solomon calls for audit of Jersey City, MUA, BOE, Hudson County, & schools of technology
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon is calling for an audit of five local government entities to identify illegal payouts: the city, their municipal utilities authority, their board of education, Hudson County, and the county schools of technology. The downtown council representative said early this year that he would...
Nutley’s North Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan Approved
NUTLEY, NJ - After a lengthy public hearing during meeting, the Nutley Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 3501, advancing the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused. DMR Architects prepared the redevelopment plan in September. Mayor/Public Works Commissioner Joseph P. Scarpelli introduced the ordinance on behalf of the Board during the Oct. 4 public meeting. John P. Inglesino of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC in Parsippany gave some background information on the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Think of this plan as a zoning ordinance but additionally as a redevelopment plan pursuant to the...
baristanet.com
This Tuesday! ‘Time to Make Montclair Age-Friendlier’ with Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place
Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place (mGAP) invites all to attend an upcoming public meeting to discuss: Time to Make Montclair Age-Friendlier – Tuesday, Jan 31, 2:30 – 4 pm, Union Congregational Church, 176 Cooper Ave. Seniors are 26% of the population of Montclair and yet the budget...
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
South Orange and Maplewood Police Chiefs Advise of Increased Security for Jewish Houses of Worship
SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ – As many are aware, about 3am this morning, there was an act of Antisemitism in Bloomfield. An unknown male, wearing a facemask went up to the front door of Temple Ner Tamid and lit a glass bottle that was filled with a flammable liquid and something coming out of the top. The person lit the wick and threw the bottle at the front door. Fortunately, no damage was done as the bottle described as a Molotov cocktail did not ignite. He then took off down the driveway. Here in SOMA the Police Departments of both...
therealdeal.com
Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus
A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores. The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
tapinto.net
Bergen County's Harmon Face Values’ Among the Nationwide Store Closures
HACKENSACK, NJ — On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead...
Attempted Firebombing at Synagogue in Bloomfield Draws Condemnations, Concern
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Authorities are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in Bloomfield early Sunday morning, police said. Security footage shows a man approach the front door of the synagogue at 3:19 a.m., light the Molotov cocktail then throw it at the front door, Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio said in a statement. The glass bottle broke but did not damage the temple, DeMaio said. An image from video posted by police shows a man dressed in a ski mask and dark clothing holding the incendiary device. Bloomfield detectives along with the Essex...
Attempted Firebomb at Bloomfield Temple Being Investigated
Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from the Temple, it revealed one male suspect approached the front door at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail. He then lights it and throws it at the front door. The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage to the Temple. The suspect then fled down the driveway. The suspect is believed to...
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport
FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
roi-nj.com
Fort Lee Jewish Community Center finalizes synagogue sale
The Fort Lee Jewish Community Center on Monday said it completed the sale of the synagogue property in Fort Lee to God’s Flock Christian Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Cynthia “Mawn” La Terra and Maria Lima of Weichert Commercial Brokerage represented the seller and Jaime Weiss, president of Moonachie- based Weiss Realty, acted as consultant to the seller.
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office & Jersey City police investigating fatal Heights shooting
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Heights from last night. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar Street. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted early this morning.
Newark Police Detective Faces No Charges in Carl Dorsey’s Death
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury declined to indict police Detective Rod L. Simpkins, 55, in the fatal shooting of unarmed Carl Dorsey III on New Year’s Day 2021, N.J. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. That decision drew swift responses from Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and outrage from Lawrence Hamm, head of the People’s Organization For Progress, who plans a downtown rally Monday, Jan 30, to condemn the decision. On Saturday, that grand jury’s unwelcome outcome in Dorsey’s case also got aired as People's Organization for Progress held a protest outside the Newark courthouse to decry the police beating death 29-year-old Tyre...
Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program Offers $10,000 Reward
NEWARK, NJ – Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced, today, that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday morning. The Essex County Sheriff’s office is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Police Officers responded to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. After reviewing video surveillance of the incident from the temple, it was determined that a male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, at the front door of the temple at 3:19 am. The glass bottle broke but did not cause damage to the temple. The suspect fled down the driveway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Samuel A. DeMaio, Director of Public Safety, at the Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084, or to email videos to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com. Calls will be kept confidential.
