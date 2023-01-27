Read full article on original website
Bennie H. Britt, Sr.
BONAIRE, GA – Bennie Harold Britt, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on June 22, 1952, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late Harold and Bennie Jean (Martin) Britt, the oldest of five children. Bennie is a graduate of Northampton County High School and Wilson Technical Institute.
Ahoskie shooting ruled as a suicide
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Police Department is reporting an incident that occurred this afternoon (Sunday) in a parking lot behind a Memorial Drive business is a suicide. In a press release, Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said that at approximately 2 pm, the Ahoskie Police responded to a call that law enforcement was needed behind the Dollar Tree Store.
‘Queen’ Wadsworth and the Lady Warriors pound Pamlico
AHOSKIE – She may be a queen off the court, but once Morgan Wadsworth steps inside the lines, the beauty becomes a beast. Wadsworth scored early and often, pouring in a game-high 28 points to lead Ahoskie Christian School to a 58-17 rout of Pamlico Christian Academy here Friday night.
