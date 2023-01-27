ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

4-Star Warren Roberson ‘loved everything he saw’ from Texas football

The biggest visitor that Texas football hosted of late for the 2023 recruiting class ahead of the second (and final) signing period of this cycle is the highly touted four-star TCU Horned Frogs commit and Red Oak (TX) safety Warren Roberson. Texas hosted Roberson on an official visit to Austin over the weekend, which is likely going to be his final college visit before making a decision later this week.
AUSTIN, TX
Rock 108

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Did you hear it? Thundersleet rumbled across North Texas

DALLAS — The winter storm intensified across North Texas on Tuesday morning, dumping freezing rain and sleet through the area. And with it brought an added meteorological wrinkle: Thundersleet. Radar even detected lightning as the storm rumbled through North Texas. Our WFAA crews in Fort Worth heard several rounds...
ARLINGTON, TX
Grist

As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny

This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable

Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial

DALLAS — Icy -- not snowy -- wintry weather continues in North Texas over the next several days. A combination of freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues through Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Rounds of freezing rain and sleet will...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 person killed in weather-related crash in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead after a weather-related crash during wintry weather Monday evening in Arlington. Arlington Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp. Witnesses told officers...
ARLINGTON, TX

