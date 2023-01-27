Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
4-Star Warren Roberson ‘loved everything he saw’ from Texas football
The biggest visitor that Texas football hosted of late for the 2023 recruiting class ahead of the second (and final) signing period of this cycle is the highly touted four-star TCU Horned Frogs commit and Red Oak (TX) safety Warren Roberson. Texas hosted Roberson on an official visit to Austin over the weekend, which is likely going to be his final college visit before making a decision later this week.
Dallas Weather: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among several canceling classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Several North Texas school districts have already canceled classes Tuesday because of the wintry weather. Dallas and Forth Worth ISDs are among those who announced they will not be holding classes on Tuesday. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort...
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas for public intoxication
DALLAS - Two-time national championship winning quarterback for the University of Georgia, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning. Police said he was arrested just after 6 a.m., after officers were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way for a man who was reportedly...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Stetson Bennett, the former Georgia quarterback who just led the Bulldogs to a second straight national championship, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, police confirmed to WFAA. The arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca...
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
Did you hear it? Thundersleet rumbled across North Texas
DALLAS — The winter storm intensified across North Texas on Tuesday morning, dumping freezing rain and sleet through the area. And with it brought an added meteorological wrinkle: Thundersleet. Radar even detected lightning as the storm rumbled through North Texas. Our WFAA crews in Fort Worth heard several rounds...
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny
This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
Dallas Love Field leads world in cancellations Monday, Jan. 30
Check your flight status! Cancellations are being reported at both DFW and Love Field airports.
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
Ice in DFW: Latest freezing rain, ice and sleet timeline for North Texas
DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is headed to North Texas over the next several days. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de clima invernal por el Norte de Texas. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Freezing drizzle and...
The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable
Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial
DALLAS — Icy -- not snowy -- wintry weather continues in North Texas over the next several days. A combination of freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues through Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Rounds of freezing rain and sleet will...
Live look at winter weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
The WFAA Daybreak team was out and about in Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties. Here's how it looked at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
1 person killed in weather-related crash in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead after a weather-related crash during wintry weather Monday evening in Arlington. Arlington Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp. Witnesses told officers...
