WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO