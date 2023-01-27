Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
abc27.com
Harrisburg City Government Center closed due to burst pipe
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The MLK Jr. City Government Center in Harrisburg will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30. According to the city, the reason for the closure is due to a burst pipe and water damage. A city spokesperson has told abc27 that the damage is in the basement area of the building and the elevators are out of order due to the burst pipe.
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound and westbound lanes on US 22
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 22 that closed all lanes of traffic headed eastbound and westbound by the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center has been cleared. According to 511PA, all lanes are closed on US 22 eastbound between Elmerton Avenue, Wildwood Park Drive,...
FOX43.com
Largest building in Lancaster County could help transform downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster will be adding a new 20-story residential tower to their skyline. Called the Mosaic, a Willow Valley Communities' project, this brand-new senior living residential community high rise will be the tallest building in Lancaster County. The tower will stand on the old LNP print production...
WGAL
Small fire at publishing company in Lancaster County under investigation
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials in Lancaster County are investigating a fire at Fox Chapel Publishing in Mount Joy Township. Thirty people in the building got out safely Monday morning, but the deputy fire chief said one employee was checked out for smoke inhalation. He said there...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Daily Local News
Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show
WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
theburgnews.com
Purple and Gold Standard: For 100 years, the men of Kappa Omega have made history, impact in Harrisburg
Usually, the men of Kappa Omega are dressed in their business attire—jackets and ties. They’re known for dressing up, even just for their chapter meetings. But, today, they came dressed in “Omega casual,” sporting sweaters, button downs and turtlenecks, all in their fraternity’s colors—purple and gold.
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
abc27.com
Lancaster County Chiefs of Police release statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police have released a statement regarding the camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man who died three days after police beat him in a traffic stop on Jan. 7, have been released by Memphis officials.
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
FOX43.com
Teenager achieves multiple perfect rounds as a professional archer
MANHEIM, Pa. — As an archer, you have your sights set on the bullseye, but what are the odds of splicing that center X every time you shoot?. You would think pretty slim, but not for a teenager that not only did it once—but multiple times—last year.
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owners of a Harrisburg used car dealership are facing multiple charges following a police investigation. Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.
abc27.com
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
WGAL
New 20-story residential tower will be tallest building in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big construction project planned for Lancaster will make the city look a little different. Mosaic, a residential tower for people ages 55 and up, will be built at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets. At 20 stories, it will change the Lancaster...
local21news.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
