Lancaster, PA

WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg City Government Center closed due to burst pipe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The MLK Jr. City Government Center in Harrisburg will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30. According to the city, the reason for the closure is due to a burst pipe and water damage. A city spokesperson has told abc27 that the damage is in the basement area of the building and the elevators are out of order due to the burst pipe.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Local News

Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show

WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
abc27.com

Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

