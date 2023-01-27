Read full article on original website
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
WITN
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
WRAL
All Rocky Mount homes, businesses will soon have access to high-speed broadband
Metronet has promised a major boost to high-speed broadband access across the community. The company's research shows one in four Rocky Mount residents does not have internet access. Metronet has promised a major boost to high-speed broadband access across the community. The company's research shows one in four Rocky Mount...
coastalreview.org
History for Lunch program to cover P.W. Moore High
Dr. Glen Bowman at Elizabeth City State University is to present information about academics and athletics at Elizabeth City’s P.W. Moore High School between 1934 and 1954 during the Feb. 15 History for Lunch at the Museum of the Albemarle. The program, “Progress & Growth: P.W. Moore High School,...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bennie H. Britt, Sr.
BONAIRE, GA – Bennie Harold Britt, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on June 22, 1952, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late Harold and Bennie Jean (Martin) Britt, the oldest of five children. Bennie is a graduate of Northampton County High School and Wilson Technical Institute.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth changes smoking policy after feedback
Rivers Casino Portsmouth has officially changed its smoking policy after significant feedback from guests and the community.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
outerbanksvoice.com
William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27
William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
WAVY News 10
Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 in Norfolk during overnight crash
A motorist died following an overnight crash on I-264 in Norfolk. https://bit.ly/3HivbBh. Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 …. A motorist died following an overnight crash on I-264 in Norfolk. https://bit.ly/3HivbBh. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post on the official Currituck County Government...
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
coastalreview.org
Coastal Land Trust saves 421 acres in Bertie County
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust purchased 421.38 acres, made up primarily of mature cypress gum swamp, in Bertie County at the end of 2022. Called the “Chowan/Perry et al. Tracts,” the closing involved the purchase of five adjoining parcels at about $500,000 along the Chowan River from six sets of owners. Coastal Land Trust officials have been working on the project since 2019.
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
cbs17
School bus driver wins $150K lottery prize, plans to pay off house in Warren County
WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County school bus driver is celebrating after a big lottery win. Paula Harris, of Warrenton, won $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off and collected her prize Friday at lottery headquarters, according to a release from the North Carolina Education lottery. It said she bought...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
Man arrested after foot pursuit, 'hands on event:' Currituck County deputies
Currituck County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Mertes after they say he fired shots in the area of 5812 Caratoke Highway.
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
WITN
Man accused of shooting at three Pitt County bail bondsmen gets prison time
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for trying to kill three Pitt County bail bondsmen who barricaded himself in a Goldsboro apartment back in 2021 has gotten a plea deal. Deanta Beamon pleaded guilty Monday in Pitt County to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.
