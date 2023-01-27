Read full article on original website
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
WPBF News 25
2023 Run for the Natural Areas 5K/10K Trail Race returns to West Palm Beach
The 2023 Run for the Natural Areas 5K/10K Trail Race returns to West Palm Beach. Event organizers say it's an opportunity to give participants the experience of discovering authentic trails in Palm Beach County. The race takes place Saturday, March 4, at the Winding Waters Natural Area, 6161 Haverhill Road...
‘People want to be here,’ says Related Cos.’ Ross about looming development in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH — Mega-developer, Miami Dolphins owner and part-time Palm Beach resident Stephen M. Ross said that the tidal wave of out-of-state residents and companies moving to Palm Beach County means more development is inevitable, especially in downtown West Palm Beach. So brace yourself for change, the billionaire founder...
How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try
Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
Tap42 Craft Kitchen + Bar Heads to Palm Beach Gardens
It’s the tenth location for Tap42
west-palm-beach-news.com
20 Greatest Issues To Do In West Palm Seaside
We have compiled a list of the 20 best things to do in West Palm Beach and to make the most of your time here. West Palm Beach is a popular destination for many reasons. One of the main attractions of West Palm Beach is its idyllic climate. The city enjoys hot summers and mild winters, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
WPBF News 25
About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Big Dog Ranch Rescue to break ground on facility that will expand training for veterans’ service dogs
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A center in Palm Beach county that provides training for veterans’ service dogs is making a big expansion. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in West Palm Beach currently trains 20 dogs at a time, but soon a plot of land will allow them to double that.
Broward New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
'Funny, caring, loving': Police seek shooter in death of Willis Williams, lead cook at McCray's BBQ
RIVIERA BEACH — Much of Palm Beach County has tasted the work of Willis Williams’ hands. His specialty was ribs, which he cooked for years while manning the grill at McCray’s Backyard BBQ and Seafood in West Palm Beach. But what the Riviera Beach native cared most about was being the best father...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Schools hoping to fill hundreds of positions during first job fair of 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is preparing for its first in a series of job fairs this year. The district has hundreds of openings in multiple departments, and is hoping for a big turnout to fill them. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Man Found Shot Dead Inside West Palm Beach Apartment
Police responding to a 911 call about a possible dead man inside a unit at the Royal St. George complex in West Palm Beach found the 30-year old murdered.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES
January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
WPBF News 25
Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers motorcycle ride raises money in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle ride from Wellington to Jupiter took place over the weekend. Cruizin' for Crime Stoppers included a more than 100-mile police escort for a ride that raises money for Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
Delray Beach man missing after being swept away by flash flood during Brazil hike; 2 friends rescued
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has gone missing after he and two friends he was hiking with were swept away by floodwaters in Brazil, triggering a desperate search. On Monday morning, 7News learned that the search for Raul Jimenez, 30, has become a national rescue mission in Brazil. Firefighters started searching early in the morning with dogs.
'American pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
The brothers' pill mills generated $40 million in profits, prosecutors say. They also are linked to at least 50 overdose deaths. Both brothers cut deals with prosecutors before going to prison. Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed...
