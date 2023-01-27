ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Casual

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach

South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

20 Greatest Issues To Do In West Palm Seaside

We have compiled a list of the 20 best things to do in West Palm Beach and to make the most of your time here. West Palm Beach is a popular destination for many reasons. One of the main attractions of West Palm Beach is its idyllic climate. The city enjoys hot summers and mild winters, which makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

About 150 West Palm Beach homes targeted with antisemitic messaging in one night, one of multiple incidents in recent weeks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said Sunday that about 150 homes in the northeast section of the city received hate flyers in zip plastic bags overnight. Officials say the suspects are three men and a woman who were in a flatbed truck throwing the packages, which included animal food or wooden pellets. They started tossing them on front lawns around 6 p.m. Saturday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES

January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
