Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Medicare Users Still Have Time to Change, Drop 2023 Advantage Plan Coverage. What to Know
Roughly 29.1 million people are enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans. Each year from Jan. 1 through March 31, those beneficiaries can switch to another Advantage Plan or drop their current one altogether. Here's what to be aware of if you consider making a change. For Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in an...
Tax Credits Vs. Tax Deductions: How They Differ, and What to Know Before You File
Tax credits are generally more valuable than tax deductions. There are many types of each: nonrefundable, partially refundable and fully refundable tax credits, and standard vs. itemized deductions, for example. Tax deductions are generally more valuable for high-income taxpayers. "Above the line" deductions can also reduce adjusted gross income, thereby...
Child Tax Credit: You Could Get Up $2K in Your Taxes. Find Out If You're Eligible
This tax season might look at little different for some filers, but especially those who qualify for the child tax credit. While last year saw returns rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, another change is in store for this year. Tax filing season is officially underway, with both state governments...
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting
U.S. Treasury yields climbed Monday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year on Tuesday and considered the outlook for the economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up more than two basis points to 3.544%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly four basis points higher at 4.246%.
