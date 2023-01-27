Read full article on original website
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 1/31/23
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 1/31/23: What Stands Out on a Small Slate?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (thumb) will play Tuesday versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) will return for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans held McCollum out of Sunday night's game, but their starting guard will return to the lineup after missing just one game. Jose Alvarado started on Sunday and will likely return to the bench.
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
Jimmy Butler (quad) expected to play Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (right quad contusion) is expected to play on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler is listed as questionable on the injury report, but it sounds like he's closer to probable for Tuesday night's contest. Over the last two games, Butler averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo will be in line for larger roles if Butler suffers a setback during pregame warmups.
Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/31/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Portland's Nassir Little playing with second unit Monday
The Portland Trail Blazers did not list Nassir Little in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Little will move back to the bench for Monday's game with Josh Hart (hamstring) back in the lineup. Little has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) cleared to play versus Magic Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid (foot) available and starting in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid was a game-time decision for the 76ers tonight due to a foot injury, but he has been cleared to play versus the Magic and will retain his usual starting role. The...
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
